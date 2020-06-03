You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for teen girl last seen on Crow Reservation
alert

Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for teen girl last seen on Crow Reservation

{{featured_button_text}}
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for teen girl missing since Monday

Mya Madplume, 15, was last seen Monday leaving her guardian's residence. She may be headed to Yellowstone or Big Horn County, or to see her biological mother in Spokane, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for her Tuesday night.

 Montana Department of Justice

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Tuesday night for a 15-year-old girl last seen Monday leaving her guardian's residence on the Crow Reservation.

The girl is Mya Madplume, according to a MEPA issued by the Montana Department of Justice at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The advisory listed multiple possible destinations for Madplume. An informational poster issued with the advisory said "Special attention to Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties," and that she could "Possibly be headed to Spokane, WA to see biological mother."

Anyone with information about Madplume is asked to call Crow BIA law enforcement at 406-638-2631.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Madplume is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is Native American, according to the MEPA.

1
1
1
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News