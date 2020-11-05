Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for teenage girl last heard from in Miles City

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued early Thursday for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been in Miles City when she was last heard from Tuesday.

The girl, Serenity Rae Wilson, may be held against her will by a 17-year-old boy, according to an alert issued at 2:08 a.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice.

Wilson's last contact was by text message at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, at which point she is believed to have been in Miles City, according to the DOJ announcement. She was initially listed as a runaway and her parents fear for her safety, the alert says.

Wilson is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 103 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. She's believed to have been wearing black sweat pants and white and pink shoes.

An informational poster accompanying the MEPA further describes her as having fair complexion and blue and brown hair.

The same poster identifies the 17-year-old who may be holding her against her will as Toby Pittman.

He is described as a person of interest, and has been known to make threats against law enforcement and carry knives, according to the informational poster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Custer County Sheriff's Office at 406-232-3411 or to call 911.

