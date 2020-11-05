 Skip to main content
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for teenage girl last heard from in Miles City
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for teenage girl last heard from in Miles City

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued early Thursday for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been in Miles City when she was last heard from Tuesday.

The girl, Serenity Rae Wilson, may be held against her will by a 17-year-old boy, according to an alert issued at 2:08 a.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice.

Wilson's last contact was by text message at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, at which point she is believed to have been in Miles City, according to the DOJ announcement. She was initially listed as a runaway and her parents fear for her safety, the alert says.

Wilson is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 103 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. She's believed to have been wearing black sweat pants and white and pink shoes.

An informational poster accompanying the MEPA further describes her as having fair complexion and blue and brown hair.

Serenity Rae Wilson

Serenity Rae Wilson, age 14, may be held against her will by a 17-year-old boy, according to an alert issued at about 2 a.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice. Wilson's last contact was by text message at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the DOJ announcement, which says she was initially listed as a runaway.

The same poster identifies the 17-year-old who may be holding her against her will as Toby Pittman. 

He is described as a person of interest, and has been known to make threats against law enforcement and carry knives, according to the informational poster.

Toby Pittman

Toby Pittman, age 17, may be holding 14-year-old Serenity Rae Wilson against her will, according to a  Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued by the Montana Department of Justice at about 2.a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Custer County Sheriff's Office at 406-232-3411 or to call 911.

