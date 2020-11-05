Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for woman last seen weeks ago in Billings

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Wednesday for a 22-year-old woman last seen in Billings on Oct. 13.

Amelia Brooks remains missing, according to the alert issued at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday by the Montana Department of Justice.

She is described in the alert as someone who has mental health issues and who has been known to use drugs.

"Amelia's family is very worried about her," according to an informational poster accompanying the MEPA. The poster also states she was last seen leaving a residential area on foot. Billings police have previously said that Brooks was last seen on Oct. 13 on the 800 block of Caroline Street.

She is described as standing 5-feet 1-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Brooks has blue eyes, braces and brown hair that changes to blond halfway down, according to the MEPA.

Anyone with information about Brooks is asked to contact BPD at 406 657-8460 or call 911.

Going back to Oct. 15, the Billings Police Department has put out multiple requests for the public's help in finding Brooks.

In an additional request for the public's assistance issued last week, police said she Brooks been wearing a tan, wool jacket and yoga pants.