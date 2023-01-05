Missing woman found safe in Billings apartment

Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies found the woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she failed to return from Two Moon Park.
Rachelle Burgess, 27, was located by deputies in an apartment in downtown Billings. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Burgess was safe and did not appear to be in any danger.
"Rachelle has been in touch with family members and we are removing her from our system as a missing person," he said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who provided assistance and / or shared information to help bring this case to a close."
Rachelle Burgess, 27, was reported missing Tuesday, and investigators with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office began their search in the area of Two Moon and Earl Gus Park. Linder said earlier Thursday that Burgess, an Indigenous woman, visited a church downtown the following day.
Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from Browning, has introduced a bill for the 2023 State Legislature that would create grant funding for finding missing persons in Montana. Lawmakers heard testimony on the bill Tuesday, the University of Montana's Legislative News Service reported.
If passed, $61,000 from the state’s general fund would be used to train local search teams made up of local agencies and volunteers. The grant would be administered by the Montana Department of Justice.
Last month, a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a Billings woman allegedly abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend. Officers with the Billings Police Department found Shanyel Strange Owl, 30, safe on Dec. 11. She is cooperating with police in the investigation into her disappearance, according to a statement from the department, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection to her going missing.
A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.