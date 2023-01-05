 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Missing woman found safe in Billings apartment

  • 0
Rachelle Burgess

Rachelle Burgess, 27, was last seen at a downtown Billings church Jan. 4, 2023. 

 Image courtesy of Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies found the woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she failed to return from Two Moon Park. 

Rachelle Burgess, 27, was located by deputies in an apartment in downtown Billings. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Burgess was safe and did not appear to be in any danger.

"Rachelle has been in touch with family members and we are removing her from our system as a missing person," he said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who provided assistance and / or shared information to help bring this case to a close."

Rachelle Burgess, 27, was reported missing Tuesday, and investigators with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office began their search in the area of Two Moon and Earl Gus Park. Linder said earlier Thursday that Burgess, an Indigenous woman, visited a church downtown the following day.

People are also reading…

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from Browning, has introduced a bill for the 2023 State Legislature that would create grant funding for finding missing persons in Montana. Lawmakers heard testimony on the bill Tuesday, the University of Montana's Legislative News Service reported.

If passed, $61,000 from the state’s general fund would be used to train local search teams made up of local agencies and volunteers. The grant would be administered by the Montana Department of Justice.

Last month, a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a Billings woman allegedly abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend. Officers with the Billings Police Department found Shanyel Strange Owl, 30, safe on Dec. 11. She is cooperating with police in the investigation into her disappearance, according to a statement from the department, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection to her going missing. 

Police around the country are using a powerful but relatively inexpensive cellphone tracking tool to solve crimes. And in some cases, they have used it to track people without a search warrant. All mobile devices are assigned what's called an advertising identification number, a unique code that allows apps with location services to target consumers with promotions. For as little as $7,500 a year, Virginia-based Fog Data Science offers a service called Fog Reveal that uses that ad-ID to track a device's wanderings, when location services are enabled. Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that Fog heavily markets its product to law enforcement. The company promotes what it calls a "pattern of life" analysis, which can stretch back months. Public records specialist Bennett Cyphers, an advisor with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, calls Fog Reveal "sort of a mass surveillance program on a budget." He and others believe police use of the platform without a warrant is a violation of people's Fourth Amendment rights. In a written response to The Associated Press, Fog said it cannot disclose information about its customers. The company said it does not access or have anything to do with personally identifiable information and is leveraging commercially available data. Arkansas prosecutor Kevin Metcalf says Fog simply uses data that people give away for free, and that it is most useful in cases where time is of the essence. Metcalf also leads the National Child Protection Task Force, a nonprofit that combats child exploitation and trafficking. Metcalf says Fog, which is listed as a task force sponsor, has been invaluable to cracking missing children cases and homicides. Metcalf also shared his Fog account in the 2020 search for a missing nurse. Documents reviewed by AP show it has been used by agencies as diverse as the U.S. Marshals and a sheriff's department in a North Carolina county with just 91,000 residents.
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe

Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe

A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News