Mimi Timeus’s right thumb twitched as an electromagnetic pulse was sent through her skull and into her brain. A magnetic coil held against her scalp targeted the precise region in her brain to stimulate the tiny movement in her finger.

Timeus is a nurse for a very specific type of therapy called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). The brain stimulation technique uses magnetic pulses to activate nerve cells in the region of the brain involved in controlling mood and changes the way the cells communicate with one another, said Dr. Michelle Madore, the program director for the Veterans Affairs TMS program.

The therapy, used to treat medication resistant major depressive disorder, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2008, but 15 years later TMS is still a lesser utilized treatment for mood disorders.

Now, the magnetic device is set up in an air conditioned, mobile van, the first of its kind in Montana, and will be available for veterans across the state, said Dr. Elizabeth Walter, a psychiatrist with Montana Veterans Affairs.

“What we’re going to do with this unit is take it out to some of the more rural areas in Montana. The eventual goal would be to take this treatment to somebody’s house and we could have a tech and a nurse on board and I could monitor the treatment remotely,” Walter said.

Accessing high quality mental health treatment has been a challenge in Montana’s rural and frontier communities for decades. As a result, the state’s suicide rate is significantly higher than the national average.

Montana also has one of the highest rates for suicide among veterans, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Walter came up with the idea for the mobile TMS unit about two years ago. The van design is technically still in development, the one parked in Billings is a prototype, Walter said. But she hopes to have the can ready to hit the road by the end of August.

It’s roomy inside with gleaming white walls and plenty of room for providers to move around the black reclining chair.

Typically, TMS treatments are administered over the course of six to eight weeks. But with a mobile unit, this long treatment and delayed response isn’t ideal. Instead, the Montana providers will use an accelerated treatment that is competed in five days.

In an accelerated treatment model, the patient sits under the electromagnetic coil five times a day, said Dr. Emily McMillan, with the Montana VA and TMS provider. Each session is spaced out by 50 minutes.

“Accelerated protocols are kind of new, so we’re still gathering a lot of data, but the small studies so far suggest that it may be more effective,” McMillan said.

Research for the accelerated model remains at a very early stage in development and protocols for the treatments have not been standardized, according to a peer reviewed article in the medical journal, Neuropsychopharmacol.

With the intensive treatment, patients can experience headaches, tiredness or discomfort at the stimulation site. There is a mild risk of seizure, but this outcome happens very rare, Walter said.

“I really think this is a massive step forward. Not just for VA patients, but hopefully, maybe this will be a paradigm to how we get care to people in rural areas throughout the United States,” Walter said.