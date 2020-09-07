Modified SAINTS event to benefit nurse scholarship program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation's biggest annual fundraising event will look different this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SAINTS Ball is scheduled for Oct. 8 and will, during an all-day media event, celebrate "the great care our associates provide," according to a press release from the foundation.

The ball this year is dedicated to the Nelles Nurse Scholarship and Education Program.

The program, named for Ralph Nelles, was created in 2002 to provide support to Billings' medical community. It has helped recruit, retain and education nurses for St. Vincent Healthcare.

It provides scholarships to student nurses and financial support to medical professionals at St. Vincent Healthcare who are looking to advance their medical skills and knowledge. The scholarships are awarded to up to 35 tenured nursing students (up to $210,000 per year in tuition assistance) who have agreed to work at St. Vincent Healthcare upon graduation.

Donations may be made online at svh.org/SAINTS, by texting SAINTS to 32037, or by calling 406-294-5910 on Oct. 8.

