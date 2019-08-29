A Montana DNRC helicopter drops water on the Mountain View fire Thursday morning as it burns behind a home on Buffalo Trail Road northwest of Billings. The Mountain View fire began burning Wednesday and as of Thursday morning it was estimated to be up to 10,000 acres, or 16.5 square miles, in size. Some evacuations near the fire were ordered Wednesday night after the fire shifted and began burning towards multiple primarily residential structures.
After the Mountain View fire northwest of Billings in the Molt area began burning Wednesday and led to evacuation orders, it was estimated around noon Thursday at 4 square miles.
Thursday morning estimates were initially much larger. At one point the fire was estimated at between 8,000 and 10,000 acres or between 12 and 16 square miles, County Commissioner Denis Pitman said. Pitman is the public information officer for the fire. That estimate was later reduced to about 4 square miles. Between roads and fire lines the fire was estimated to be 25% contained Thursday morning.
The Yellowstone County Commissioners have scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation.
"Based upon updated information, this press conference will announce that there will not be an emergency declaration," the release says. "We will provide important updates on the current status of the Mountain View fire."
At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday winds began pushing the fire west, leading to the evacuation of multiple primarily residential structures threatened by the fire, Pitman said.
Those evacuations affected people living north of Lipp Road to mile marker 3 on Buffalo Trail Road and to the east about half a mile.
No injuries or damaged structures have been reported, Pitman added Thursday morning. Pitman did not have a precise number of residents affected by the evacuations, but said the evacuations remained in place and firefighting resources had been dispatched to protect affected homes.
On Wednesday at about noon, the fire was reported at approximately 200 acres, or about one-third of a square mile, according to a preliminary Billings interagency dispatch report. The fire ignited near Molt, off Mountain View Road and east of Buffalo Trail Road. Officials haven't said yet what caused the fire.
"People literally last night were sitting out in their yards watching this fire and then all of a sudden when those winds flipped and changed, it sent it right toward them so we had to divert all our resources to protect and defend those structures," Pitman said. "That was dramatic. That took what we thought was a fairly contained fire and just flipped it and sent it over a couple of ridges."
An estimated 75 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the fire. Pitman said the fire spotted in multiple directions Wednesday and is burning in rugged terrain. Some trees have caught fire but the fire seems mostly to be burning through dry grass.
"It's actually moving pretty quick under a lot of trees. Every once in awhile you see a tree flare up," he said. "Just a lot of dry fuel on the ground."
Pitman said aerial water drops will be relied on Thursday in some of the rugged areas where the fire is burning.
The loss to farmland appears limited so far. In at least one instance the fire threatened fields where wheat had already been cut, the information officer said.
The fire weather outlook has improved for Thursday. Relative humidity is expected to increase, winds are expected to begin blowing to the east and north east, and temperatures will be cooler, said Dan Borsum, an NWS Billings meteorologist. There is also a chance for overnight showers, Borsum said.
"We're expecting humidity closer to 20-25% today, whereas yesterday we were in the lower teens. Temperatures are cooler. So in general, those two alone are going to be limiters. We do expect increase in cloud cover late in the day and there could be some moisture overnight, which could also help the situation in general," Borsum said.
Agencies on the fire include The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the U.S. Forest Service, the Molt Volunteer Fire Department, Fuego Volunteer Fire Department, the Billings Fire Department, Red Lodge Fire, Laurel Fire Department, according to Pitman. Additional firefighters have responded from Carbon County and Stillwater County. Every volunteer department in Yellowstone County has responded except for the Custer Volunteer Fire Department, Pitman said.