Fire crews were able to keep the Mountain View fire in Molt at four square miles in size throughout Friday night, with plans to focus resources Saturday on the perimeter of the fire and working inward.
According to a fire update posted on the Yellowstone County Emergency and General Services Facebook page, the fire remains at 25% containment. The fire saw no growth over the night and no structures were burned.
About 25 engines, six tenders, three hot shot crews, two helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment are currently working on the fire.
Crews began a “three-chain standard for control,” which involves building fire line around the perimeter of the fire and mopping up hot spots from the outside working inward, according to Crystal Beckman, public information officer with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Firefighters began the first chain yesterday, mopping up about 66 feet inward into the fire’s core, she said. Today, they plan to work in about 198 feet. The three chains process helps measure the percentage of containment.
Beckman said that there's a low risk of the fire spreading at this point.
The fire was caused by lightning, officials determined Friday. Wilson wasn’t sure if it was lightning that struck on Wednesday.
Saturday is forecast to be hot and dry, with highs in the 80s and 90s, and humidity levels at 20%. By Monday afternoon, the area may see stronger winds, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and humidity levels at 18%.
A temporary burn ban for the county is still in effect, and Buffalo Trail Road is still closed to non-residents.
Crews and staff from DNRC, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Blackfeet Nation and other private and local resources are onsite.
