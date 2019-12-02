Molt Volunteer Fire Department’s annual chili and stew dinner and live auction is planned for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Molt Community Center.
The public is invited to see the renovations recently made to the community hall, including a new kitchen and bathrooms.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Dinner costs $7 for ages 13 and older, and $4 for ages 12 and younger. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be available, and the silent auction will feature many homemade items.