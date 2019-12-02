{{featured_button_text}}

Molt Volunteer Fire Department’s annual chili and stew dinner and live auction is planned for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Molt Community Center.

The public is invited to see the renovations recently made to the community hall, including a new kitchen and bathrooms.

Dinner costs $7 for ages 13 and older, and $4 for ages 12 and younger. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be available, and the silent auction will feature many homemade items.

