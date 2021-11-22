Moment of silence held for Yellowstone County COVID deaths

“Scientific evidence on testing found that vaccination is a more effective infection control measure,” according to CMS.

Thanksgiving recommendations

With Thanksgiving around the corner and nearly two years of social distancing recommendations down, fully vaccinated families should feel free and safe to celebrate the holidays mask free around the dinner table.

Even kids who have received one shot have gleaned some protection against the virus and can freely celebrate, especially when surrounded by others who are fully vaccinated.

For families with members who are not eligible for vaccination, the fully vaccinated people around them should provide enough protection to keep them safe.

When the majority are vaccinated, those who are not gain some protection. But, Nancy Iversen, director of patient safety and infection control for Billings Clinic, said it’s probably not safe to have any unvaccinated people around someone with a compromised immune system, such as someone with cancer or an autoimmune disease.

“It all depends on who is vaccinated and who isn’t and how large your gatherings are,” Iversen said.