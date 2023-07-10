Representatives from a local Moms for Liberty group urged the Billings Public Library board on Monday to label or separate LGBTQ content.

The public meeting was prompted by Billings City Councilwoman Pam Purinton after she received complaints from several parents concerned that an activity in the library's teen lab featured “gay pride stickers.”

“Some of these were home school parents who were not aware that something like this was being done,” Purinton said, adding she was personally worried that patrons as young as 11 could access the event.

When five of nine library board members agreed to meet, the meeting was opened to the public and held on the second floor of the library.

More than 100 people attended the meeting and at least 33 people made public comments. All of the commenters opposed labeling or removing LGBTQ content. Many commenters also spoke to the importance of free speech and accessibility to information in a public place like the library.

One woman, Pari Kemmick, said labeling or removing LGBTQ content would make vulnerable LGBTQ youth feel unsafe or unwanted. Many other commenters shared personal testimony about how LGBTQ representation in books and programs had helped them avoid a mental health crises or suicide ideation.

“I’m sick of young people leaving (Billings),” Kemmick said. “I’m sick of people feeling unsafe.”

Other said the labeling or separation would unfairly impose the values of Moms for Liberty onto the general public.

“As a red rock conservative, I understand family values," one man began. "...But leave mine to me and my family, and I’ll leave you to your family. Protect the library, please.”

The Moms for Liberty representatives wanted to emphasize that discrimination against LGBT people and book banning was not their goal.

“We are not here to target a specific group,” Yellowstone County chapter chair Alba Pimentel said. “We are here to set a boundary for our children.”

Instead of banning books, she said books and programs featuring LGBTQ material should be clearly marked. She suggested adding a sticker to books with LGBTQ content or moving them to a dedicated section.

Adria Jawort, a two-spirit member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, cautioned that the labeling of books as objectional can be "a slippery slope."

"If you want to start putting stickers on books, maybe put one on this book," she said before quoting the Bible verse Ezekiel 23:20: "She lusted after their male consorts, whose sexual organs were like those of donkeys, and whose ejaculation was like that of horses."

Rev. Patrick Lewis of Billings First United Methodist Church also remarked on the futility of labeling books.

“If you need to have something labeled, you should probably label the Bible,” he said. “Love your neighbor, love God.”

The main goal of Moms for Liberty is to allow for parents to vet books before their children read them, said Moms for Liberty chapter treasurer Jessie Browning.

She said many people are incapable of understanding gender and sexuality until their in their 20s, and LGBTQ books will only add to the confusion. Browning said parents should be able to decide when their children learn about gender and sexuality.

Multiple studies nationwide, however, suggest most LGBTQ people discover their sexuality well before their 20s. A 2013 survey by Pew Research Center said 68% of lesbian, gay and bisexual people first noticed signs of their sexuality by age 14. Only 11% of survey respondents said they discovered their sexuality past the age of 20.

In addition to labeling books, Moms for Liberty and Purinton asked that parents be informed about LGBTQ events in advance.

At the end of the meeting, Billings Public Library Director Gavin Woltjer said the future was murky.

“I do not know where we go from here, but I hope that we maintain this decorum of respect,” Woltjer said.

After one hour of public comment and around 30 minutes of discussion from Moms for Liberty, several library board members argued they didn’t have any obligation to label LGBTQ content.

Board member Peggy McSweyn explained that while book complaints can be brought to the board, the final decision follows policies determined internally by the board at regular meetings. She said hosting LGBTQ content does not necessarily mean the library endorses LGBTQ content.

She also reminded attendees of the responsibility of parents in what their children read.

“You have to individually check out your books in a machine,” McSweyn said. “If your children are picking up a book you don’t like, you have the final say on that.”

Board member Roger Young said he hesitates to limit access of any materials based on the principles of what a library represents.

“I’m a basically conservative individual, politically,” Young said. “But our ability to always go to the library to find answers… One of the major roles of the library is to satisfy our curiosity.”

Not all board members were in agreement.

“Is it really necessary to have a conversation about sexual identity in the children’s section?” board vice chair Staci Samuelson asked.

Woltjer said that while he isn’t sure what the next steps will be, the library would work toward a solution that both sides could appreciate. He said his goal is to give everyone information, regardless of what they seek to do with it.

“We will do our part to try to represent every segment,” Woltjer said. “We will fail, and we will keep trying… Whether I agree with it or not, I serve you all.”