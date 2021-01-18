Monday morning shooting on West End damages vehicle but no injuries reported

An unoccupied car parked in a West End neighborhood was shot multiple times Monday morning before the shooter fled the area in another vehicle, according to the Billings Police Department.

No one was injured, but the vehicle was struck multiple times and there was some additional property damage from at least one bullet passing through the vehicle, Sgt. Glenn Gunther said.

The shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Colton Boulevard at 7:33 a.m. Multiple police officers responded to the scene and could be seen taking statements and documenting evidence.

Speaking at the scene, Gunther said the police department had very limited suspect information but was continuing to investigate.

