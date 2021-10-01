Money defines some Billings city council races more than others

The dozen candidates running for five seats on Billings City Council all have cash in the bank as they make their final push toward Election Day next month.

But some candidates have much more than others, and that can have a disproportionate effect on small, hyper-local races like those for a city council seat, said Paul Pope, associate professor of political science at Montana State University Billings.

Election Day is Nov. 2 and each of the five city council wards in Billings has an election with at least two candidates. Only voters living within those wards can vote in the election, which means the number of eligible voters is small, especially for candidates from smaller sections of the city.

Because of the relatively small scale of local elections it can be hard to gauge the exact impact money has on the race. City council candidates typically spend on yard signs and fliers, not on TV ads and campaign staff, Pope said.

And that makes sense, he said. City council wards are usually the size of a few neighborhoods, making it easier for the candidates to get out to do most of the campaigning.

"Because the area is so small the candidate can do a lot," he said. "Every single individual you turn out to vote has an impact."