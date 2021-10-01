Money defines some Billings city council races more than others

The dozen candidates running for five seats on Billings City Council all have cash in the bank as they make their final push toward Election Day next month.
But some candidates have much more than others, and that can have a disproportionate effect on small, hyper-local races like those for a city council seat, said Paul Pope, associate professor of political science at Montana State University Billings.
Election Day is Nov. 2 and each of the five city council wards in Billings has an election with at least two candidates. Only voters living within those wards can vote in the election, which means the number of eligible voters is small, especially for candidates from smaller sections of the city.
Because of the relatively small scale of local elections it can be hard to gauge the exact impact money has on the race. City council candidates typically spend on yard signs and fliers, not on TV ads and campaign staff, Pope said.
And that makes sense, he said. City council wards are usually the size of a few neighborhoods, making it easier for the candidates to get out to do most of the campaigning.
"Because the area is so small the candidate can do a lot," he said. "Every single individual you turn out to vote has an impact."
For example, the race for Ward 4 in 2019 between Pam Purinton and Carmelita Dominguez drew 8,100 voters but was decided with fewer than 140 votes when Purinton won on Election Day.
Purinton outspent Dominguez more than 2 to 1 on the race but won with just over half the vote.
This year, Charlie Loveridge is running to unseat incumbent Denise Joy in Ward 3 and, like Purinton two years ago, currently has more cash in the bank than any of the other 11 candidates by a wide margin.
As of Sept. 15, the latest deadline for filing campaign finance reports to the state, Loveridge had $11,501 in the bank. Joy had $1,860. Ward 3 includes midtown Billings and the neighborhoods in the Blue Creek area annexed by the city.
Loveridge, chairman of Yellowstone County's MetraPark Advisory Board, has drawn support from a large number of relatively high-profile donors, which has, in part, helped build the large campaign war chest.
He's received donations from state superintendent of schools Elsie Arntzen, past state legislator and former Montana GOP chairman Jeff Essman, retired U.S. District Judge Richard Cebull and Yellowstone County commissioners John Ostlund and Denis Pitman.
Joy's campaign received some support from state officials as well, taking donations from state Sen. Kathy Kelker and previous Billings Mayor Chuck Tooley.
The state limits individual campaign donations to $180; the majority of donors to both campaigns gave the maximum amount. Neither campaign received money from political action committees.
Ed Gulick, who is running against Stephanie Krueger for the open seat in Ward 1 had the second most amount of cash on hand as of Sept. 15 with $6,566. Krueger has $4,287. Ward 1 includes most of downtown and the South Side and had been represented by Mike Yakawich, who terms out this year.
In Ward 2, which includes most of the Heights, Jennifer Owen is running against incumbent Frank Ewalt. As of mid-September, Owen had $3,190 cash on hand. Ewalt has raised and spent less than $500.
On his statement of candidacy, Ewalt indicated he would not be receiving nor spending more than $500 in contributions. Under state law, candidates who take in less than $500 are not required to report campaign finance documents to the state.
The race for Ward 4, which comprises the neighborhoods along the Rimrock Road corridor out to about 70th Street West and north to Rehberg Ranch, has three candidates: Mary Hernandez, Tim Warburton and Daniel Tidswell.
Hernandez raised over $1,000 through the summer and now has $156 on hand. Similarly, Warburton raised around $1,000 earlier this year and now has $313 on hand. Tidswell currently has $1,076 in cash on hand.
In Ward 5, which covers most of the West End south of Colton Boulevard, candidates Tom Rupsis, Fred Wilburn and Dennis Ulvestad are all running for the seat held by Shaun Brown, who terms out this year.
Rupsis is running with $1,287 on hand. Wilburn, who last filed a campaign finance report on Aug. 19, had $1,135 on hand. Ulvestad, who has run seven previous times for council, indicated in his statement of candidacy that he would not be receiving nor spending more than $500 in contributions.