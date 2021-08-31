Money's in the bank as Yellowstone County prepares its final budget

New federal COVID dollars and funds tucked away by commissioners for the past few years means Yellowstone County will start the 2021 fiscal year with a robust budget.

Commissioners meet Tuesday to hear the first staff presentation of the new budget along with public comment in their boardroom on the third floor of the Stillwater Building. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on adopting the full budget on Sept. 7, which includes another public hearing.

"We feel pretty good about where the budget is," said Kevan Bryan, director of finance and budget for Yellowstone County. "We think we're in good shape."

In short, the county is estimated to bring in $57.98 million in tax revenue this fiscal year, an increase of $1.87 million or 3.3% from the year before. The county's revenue comes from property taxes, and as new construction continues in the region the taxable value of homes and other property increases.