Money's in the bank as Yellowstone County prepares its final budget

New federal COVID dollars and funds tucked away by commissioners for the past few years means Yellowstone County will start the 2021 fiscal year with a robust budget.
Commissioners meet Tuesday to hear the first staff presentation of the new budget along with public comment in their boardroom on the third floor of the Stillwater Building. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on adopting the full budget on Sept. 7, which includes another public hearing.
"We feel pretty good about where the budget is," said Kevan Bryan, director of finance and budget for Yellowstone County. "We think we're in good shape."
In short, the county is estimated to bring in $57.98 million in tax revenue this fiscal year, an increase of $1.87 million or 3.3% from the year before. The county's revenue comes from property taxes, and as new construction continues in the region the taxable value of homes and other property increases.
The county received $15.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds, all of which will be used to update and improve infrastructure at MetraPark. Parts of the complex still operate on a system of cast iron pipes; in other places crews aren't sure where pipes go or what's under the ground.
During the pandemic, MetraPark became a staging ground for caches of emergency equipment and medical supplies; the Expo Center was set up to receive overflow from the hospitals in town and was eventually used to house members of Billings' homeless population exposed to COVID-19 who needed to isolate or quarantine.
Commissioners recognized that in the future MetraPark would play an increasingly important role in the county's ability to manage and respond to local emergencies. Improving the water, sewage and electrical infrastructure there would be vital, and it's a smart way to use the ARPA funds, Bryan said.
The infrastructure improvements will be separate from the county's current efforts to create and adopt a master plan for a newly redesigned MetraPark.
County officials started the process two years ago. An initial draft master plan was presented to the county last summer and included three different options for a newly designed park. Community members can go to MetraParkVision.com to weigh in.
The county has also budgeted money to complete its purchase of the Miller Building and move out of the Stillwater Building, which is in the process of being purchased by the City of Billings.
"We continue our process of stabilizing and improving the county’s capacity to face the future in a cost-effective manner," Bryan wrote to commissioners. "In this budget, we are funding the board approved purchase of a six-story office building two blocks west of the (Yellowstone County) Courthouse, with significant basement storage and over 60 parking spaces."
Overall, the county is planning to spend $9 million this year on major building projects, and anticipating spending another $17.6 million through fiscal year 2026 as it gets the Miller Building ready house county administration officers.
As part of the switch, the county will move out of the county courthouse its elections office, motorized vehicles department and the county clerk and treasurer. That will open space at the courthouse for expansion with District Court, Justice Court, Clerk of District Court, and County Attorney operations.
"We have so many people in there," Bryan said of the courthouse. "It's pretty tight."
Moving to the Miller Building "is really going to pay dividends for us," he said. "Hats off to the board (of commissioners) for looking further down the road."
Lastly, the budget also increases the county's staffing budget by 2.1%, which is roughly 10.5 full-time equivalent employees. Bryan said much of that growth comes from five new hires for the county attorney's office and three for the treasurer.