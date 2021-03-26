Montana actor JaNae Collins cast in Martin Scorsese film

“I was in extreme grief at that point, I wasn’t exactly in my right mind as an actor,” she said. “I felt empty and hollow. But I think something about that resonated with the casting (director) because my character expresses a lot grief.”

As she prepares to film, Collins is still grappling with the death of her family member. She plans to lean on the experience.

“I'm still very much grieving over the loss of my uncle, he was my father figure in my life. So that's something that I use almost like a sense memory to bring back that emotion that Rita needs for some of her scenes,” she added.

Nearly a century later, her experiences as an Indigenous woman parallel that of Rita Smith's. Collins knows firsthand how reservation communities and tribes all too often reel from unexpected and tragic loss.

“I felt an unusual level of comfort in the audition process because I knew the material. I knew the grief and the feelings that my character was going through,” she said.

Beyond acting, her passion is to become a master diver and assemble a diving team to aid in search and rescues on reservations and rural areas across the country. The idea was spurred, in part, by the death of a friend and community member to the Missouri River.