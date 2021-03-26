Montana actor JaNae Collins cast in Martin Scorsese film

JaNae Collins always wanted to be a storyteller.
“I always considered myself an artist,” she said. “I just didn't know what medium.”
Briefly, she entertained the idea of becoming a movie or TV writer—it seemed like a realistic goal in an industry that often overlooks Native voices.
She never intended to become an actor.
Montana actor Collins, 33, of Poplar, is playing a prominent role in an upcoming film by director Martin Scorsese.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars fellow Montanan Lily Gladstone, Robert DeNiro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons.
The supporting cast includes Indigenous actors Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, Jillian Dion and Collins.
It’s Collins’ breakout role in a major movie.
“As a Montanan, we have so many Native tribes and we don't have that much representation in Hollywood of us. And that's something that I always wanted to change,” Collins said.
Montana upbringing
Collins, enrolled in the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, spent her childhood in Poplar and her teen years in Hardin—graduating from Hardin High School in 2006.
Her father, Rod Rondeaux, a member of the Crow Nation, is a stuntman and actor. Her mother, Gloria Collins, now living in Albuquerque, worked for years as a clinical psychologist for the Indian Health Service in Poplar.
After graduating in Hardin, Collins went to the University of New Mexico planning to pursue an education in psychology.
“At the time I thought that's the more sensible thing. It's a clear-cut career path,” Collins said.
In her second semester of university she enrolled in an introductory acting class.
“And I really never looked back after that point. I was like, this is what I want to do,” she said. “It’s so interesting and immersive.”
She threw herself into the theater community in New Mexico. Later, she started auditioning for film and television roles.
Her first union job was an episode of “Longmire,” a crime drama set in Wyoming.
“When I got done filming I felt similar, I think, to the exhilaration that athletes feel after a race or game they’ve done well and they gave it their all,” Collins said. “I’ve had other jobs before, but I’ve never enjoyed them to that point where I got off set and enjoyed everything about it.”
In 2013, Collins moved to Los Angeles to pursue her film career full time. She worked as a server and bartender to pay the bills and fund acting classes, head shots and auditions.
Working and auditioning was cutthroat, she said, especially as a Native actor where roles are either scarce or stereotyped.
“With acting, especially in a small niche like Native roles, it’s very competitive,” she said. “Because there’s even a lot of non-Native people who book roles meant for Native Americans.”
Only recently have studios begun to cast Indigenous actors to play Native characters. Scorsese’s film, which features a roster of Native actors, is a step in the right direction, she said.
“He's demonstrated that he's here to tell the bigger story,” she said. “I have faith in him as a filmmaker and as one of his actresses.”
The film is based on the bestselling true-crime novel written by journalist David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”
Directed by Scorsese, and based in Oklahoma, the movie is set in the 1920s during a little-known period of history dubbed 'The Reign of Terror' where members of the Osage Tribe were systematically killed for their share in the reservation’s vast oil deposits.
Grann’s story centers on the true stories of Mollie Burkhart (Gladstone), an Osage woman, her mother and three sisters.
Collins plays the role of Mollie’s sister Rita Smith, whose life is shaped by the series of Osage murders.
The subsequent investigation into the murders of tribal members solidified the name and power of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, an agency that still primarily conducts most major criminal investigations in Indian Country.
“When I was reading the book I had to put it down so many times because it made me so mad and so heartbroken for the Osage people,” Collins said. “By the end of the book I couldn’t help but feel pride for their resilience and what they went through. It was a very, very heartbreaking time and there are so many that are affected by it even today.”
In preparation for filming, Collins has devoted herself to researching the Osage Tribe, watching YouTube videos of Osage speakers and poring over books and articles from the time.
She’s traveling to Oklahoma before filming, slated to begin in late spring, to immerse herself in the community.
“I really, genuinely want to understand who they are, because every tribe is very different,” she said.
Collins connects strongly with her character, Rita, who deals with the loss of family members and friends.
During her first audition, Collins had just returned from Montana to attend her uncle’s funeral.
“I was in extreme grief at that point, I wasn’t exactly in my right mind as an actor,” she said. “I felt empty and hollow. But I think something about that resonated with the casting (director) because my character expresses a lot grief.”
As she prepares to film, Collins is still grappling with the death of her family member. She plans to lean on the experience.
“I'm still very much grieving over the loss of my uncle, he was my father figure in my life. So that's something that I use almost like a sense memory to bring back that emotion that Rita needs for some of her scenes,” she added.
Nearly a century later, her experiences as an Indigenous woman parallel that of Rita Smith's. Collins knows firsthand how reservation communities and tribes all too often reel from unexpected and tragic loss.
“I felt an unusual level of comfort in the audition process because I knew the material. I knew the grief and the feelings that my character was going through,” she said.
Beyond acting, her passion is to become a master diver and assemble a diving team to aid in search and rescues on reservations and rural areas across the country. The idea was spurred, in part, by the death of a friend and community member to the Missouri River.
Jason Azure, a Wolf Point man, disappeared in the Missouri River in 2018 while trying to rescue two people struggling in the water. Azure’s body has never been recovered.
“That shapes a person,” Collins said.
She carries those experiences while acting.
“I’m here to represent my people,” Collins said. “I’m here to represent Montana. There’s not a lot of us Montanans that I’ve met here (in the film industry).”