Montana adds 1,236 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, in Thursday update

Montana added another 1,236 COVID-19 cases in an update Thursday afternoon to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 20,780, surpassing the previous all-time high of 20,009 active cases reported Monday.

There were no deaths reported Thursday, leaving the total number of Montanans who have died as a result of COVID-19 at 561. The state website relies on information collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Yellowstone County reported two additional deaths, bringing the county death total to 109 people.

In a press release RiverStone health included some information about the people who died. Both were men, one in his 60s who died Monday. On Wednesday a man in his 70s died. Both men died while hospitalized in Yellowstone County.

In written statements included in the press release, RiverStone CEO and Yellowstone County John Felton described the magnitude of death that COVID-19 is responsible for in the United States.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}