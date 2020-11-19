Montana adds 1,236 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, in Thursday update

Montana added another 1,236 COVID-19 cases in an update Thursday afternoon to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 20,780, surpassing the previous all-time high of 20,009 active cases reported Monday.
There were no deaths reported Thursday, leaving the total number of Montanans who have died as a result of COVID-19 at 561. The state website relies on information collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Yellowstone County reported two additional deaths, bringing the county death total to 109 people.
In a press release RiverStone health included some information about the people who died. Both were men, one in his 60s who died Monday. On Wednesday a man in his 70s died. Both men died while hospitalized in Yellowstone County.
In written statements included in the press release, RiverStone CEO and Yellowstone County John Felton described the magnitude of death that COVID-19 is responsible for in the United States.
“The tragedy of lives lost to COVID-19 continues to impact far too many families. Unfortunately, there are still many people who believe that COVID-19 isn’t something to be concerned about," Felton said. "Just yesterday, the United States surpassed 250,000 lives lost, more than twice the number of U.S. service members killed in World War II. We can and we must prevent more illness and death from COVID-19 by wearing masks, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when ill."
A total of 482 people were actively hospitalized as of the Thursday report. The total number of people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 is 2,221.
Montana has had 51,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 30,477 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is symptom free or is no longer experiencing adverse health effects related to their illness.
Another 4,423 test were completed by Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 591,406.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday's update:
- Gallatin with 168 (1,192 active)
- Cascade with 164 (3,503 active)
- Missoula with 120 (2,200 active)
- Silver Bow with 118 (722 active)
- Flathead with 115 (1,919 active)
- Yellowstone with 102 (4,946 active)
- Ravalli with 78 (375 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 55 (826 active)
- Lincoln with 30 (252 active)
- Glacier with 26 (159 active)
- Fallon with 18 (39 active)
- Dawson with 16 (94 active)
- Hill with 16 (261 active)
- Teton with 15 (35 active)
- Big Horn with 14 (735 active)
- Jefferson with 14 (112 active)
- Lake with 14 (276 active)
- Madison with 14 (95 active)
- Roosevelt with 14 (523 active)
- Carbon with 13 (116 active)
- Daniels with nine (25 active)
- Fergus with nine (386 active)
- Sheridan with seven (87 active)
- Deer Lodge with six (65 active)
- Phillips with six (32 active)
- Pondera with six (58 active)
- Sweet Grass with six (54 active)
- Chouteau with five (65 active)
- Custer with five (189 active)
- Granite with five (25 active)
- Musselshell with five (139 active)
- Park with five (193 active)
- Valley with five (65 active)
- Broadwater with four (34 active)
- Wibaux with four (24 active)
- Blaine with three (105 active)
- Judith Basin with three (38 active)
- Liberty with three (18 active)
- Mineral with three (12 active)
- Rosebud with three (72 active)
- Richland with two (226 active)
- Stillwater with two (71 active)
- Wheatland with two (70 active)
- Beaverhead with one (105 active)
- Carter with one (six active)
- Meagher with one (two active)
- Toole with one (25 active)
This story will be updated.
