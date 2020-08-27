Montana adds 143 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday update

Felton said that though the Yellowstone County population is just more than 160,000 people, the regional service area for Yellowstone County hospitals has a population of about 650,000 people.

"So we have to be really cognizant of what's going on throughout all of Eastern Montana, western North Dakota, western South Dakota and northern Wyoming," he said.

The county that saw the second-highest number of new cases added Thursday morning is Rosebud County, where 29 new cases were reported. That brings the number of active cases in Rosebud County, with a total population of about 9,000 people, to 169.

Neighboring Big Horn County, with a population of about 13,000, added 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 205 active cases. Yellowstone County, Big Horn County and Rosebud County are the three counties with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state and combined account for 1,263 of the 1,807 active cases in the state, which is about 69% of known active COVID-19 cases in Montana.