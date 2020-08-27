Montana adds 143 new COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County has 49% of state's active cases

Montana reported another 143 COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, according to the state's case mapping website and dashboard.
Of the 143 new cases, 43 of them are in Yellowstone County. The new cases bring the active case total in Yellowstone County to 889 people, or 49% of the active cases in the state. Statewide there are 1,807 active cases.
The new cases reported Thursday morning bring the total number of new cases reported in Montana since Sunday to 547, or about 109 cases a day. Since Sunday, the number of total active cases in Montana has increased by 284.
The state updates its case mapping website and dashboard based on data submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Of those cases reported this week at least 53 are inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center in Great Falls, where an outbreak was announced earlier this week.
In a press call Thursday afternoon Gov. Steve Bullock and other state officials discussed Montana's current COVID-19 situation.
Bullock said the growth in statewide case reports looks to be leveling off, an assessment that echoes the findings of a recent DPHHS analysis of cases in Montana as of Aug. 21.
A total of 98 people in Montana have died since March. The counties with the two highest death totals are Yellowstone with 41 and neighboring Big Horn with 15. The county that has reported the third-most deaths is Toole County with six.
The new cases announced Thursday came from the processing of another 1,753 tests. To date there have been 238,260 tests processed in relation to COVID-19 in Montana.
So far six cases in Montana in six different counties have been connected to the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota that drew tens of thousands of bikers.
The cases have been reported going back to Aug. 18 and include a combination of men and women, according to DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt.
There were 119 people hospitalized across Montana Thursday morning due to COVID-19, a decrease of six people hospitalized from the previous day's reporting.
A total of 412 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, 62 people were hospitalized in Yellowstone County. Yellowstone County hospitalizations Wednesday included 29 county residents. Of those 62 people hospitalized Wednesday, 18 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.
Thursday the total number of hospitalizations in Yellowstone County was down to 57. The number of people in ICU increased to 19. The number of people on ventilators fell to 12. Of those hospitalized Thursday, 30 were Yellowstone County residents.
At a Yellowstone County Health Board meeting Thursday morning, County Health Officer John Felton said the largest number of regional hospitalizations in Yellowstone County were people from Big Horn and Rosebud County.
Felton said that though the Yellowstone County population is just more than 160,000 people, the regional service area for Yellowstone County hospitals has a population of about 650,000 people.
"So we have to be really cognizant of what's going on throughout all of Eastern Montana, western North Dakota, western South Dakota and northern Wyoming," he said.
The county that saw the second-highest number of new cases added Thursday morning is Rosebud County, where 29 new cases were reported. That brings the number of active cases in Rosebud County, with a total population of about 9,000 people, to 169.
Neighboring Big Horn County, with a population of about 13,000, added 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 205 active cases. Yellowstone County, Big Horn County and Rosebud County are the three counties with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state and combined account for 1,263 of the 1,807 active cases in the state, which is about 69% of known active COVID-19 cases in Montana.
Other counties reporting new cases Thursday morning include: Gallatin county with 16 (43 active), Lake County with seven (12 active), Flathead County with six (125 active), Cascade with four (96 active), Dawson with four (six active), Hill with four (28 active), Lewis and Clark with three (41 active), Lincoln with two(seven active), Beaverhead with one (two active), Carbon with one (seven active), Custer with one (four active), Deer Lodge with one (six active), Fergus with one (two active), Madison with one (two active), Musselshell with one (two active), Richland with one (two active), Silver Bow with one (six active), Sweet Grass with one (four active) and Teton with one (two active).
The state has confirmed 6,929 total cases since March. Of those people confirmed to have COVID-19, the state reports 5,024 have recovered.
Three of the four categories Yellowstone County health officials are monitoring to decide if schools can remain open are listed on the RiverStone Health website's Unified Health Command Dashboard.
Officials announced Sunday that if any three of the four categories fall into "red" status, they will strongly recommend a county-wide school closure. Two of the categories are interpretive and two are based on metrics.
The categories viewable online include health care system capacity, the COVID-19 daily case average, and the positive COVID-19 test rate.
All three categories remained yellow Thursday.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average were at 23.9. The seven-day rolling average of the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was at 7.1%, based on numbers reported at the beginning of the month.
Officials are also monitoring and interpreting "the nature of outbreaks in terms of the increase or decrease of our cases involving children and youth, including the shifting age mix of the new cases."
