Montana adds 20 new COVID-19 cases; 149 active

Montana reported 20 new positive COVID-19 tests Sunday, bringing the total to 149 active cases. The state has 15 total active hospitalizations, and reported 827 new tests.
New cases were reported in the following counties: five in Gallatin, four in Big Horn, three in Yellowstone, two in Richland, one Broadwater, one in Cascade, and one in Custer, one in Flathead, one in Lake, and one in Missoula.
