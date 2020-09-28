Montana adds 306 COVID-19 cases; statewide active cases at 3,400

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 306 COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday morning, including the COVID-19-related death of another person.

The 306 cases follows a series of record daily high COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Saturday, 346 new cases were reported, along with 323 cases on Friday and 333 cases on Thursday. Sunday saw a dip in cases with 200 reported.

The state's COVID-19 mapping and information website reported 3,400 active cases compared to 2,393 a week ago and 2,127 two weeks ago.

Information used to update the website comes from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

An additional 6,889 tests were completed recently, bringing the number of total tests to 337,196. Since March, 12,413 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montana and 8,839 people are considered recovered.

Active hospitalizations Monday were at 158, compared to 108 last Monday and 144 two weeks ago.

The state added another death, bringing the total to 174. A week ago, 160 deaths were reported, while 138 were reported two weeks ago.