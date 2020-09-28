 Skip to main content
Montana adds 306 COVID-19 cases; statewide active cases at 3,400
Virus Outbreak Antibody Drug

A researcher in May tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory.

 David Morrison, Eli Lilly via AP

Another 306 COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday morning, including the COVID-19-related death of another person.

The 306 cases follows a series of record daily high COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Saturday, 346 new cases were reported, along with 323 cases on Friday and 333 cases on Thursday. Sunday saw a dip in cases with 200 reported.

The state's COVID-19 mapping and information website reported 3,400 active cases compared to 2,393 a week ago and 2,127 two weeks ago.

Information used to update the website comes from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

An additional 6,889 tests were completed recently, bringing the number of total tests to 337,196. Since March, 12,413 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montana and 8,839 people are considered recovered.

Active hospitalizations Monday were at 158, compared to 108 last Monday and 144 two weeks ago.

The state added another death, bringing the total to 174. A week ago, 160 deaths were reported, while 138 were reported two weeks ago.

A man in his 70s died Sunday in a Yellowstone County hospital due to "COVID-19 related illness," according to a press release from RiverStone Health, the county's public health department. However, the death will be reflected in Tuesday's statewide case update.

To date, at least 3,244 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 65 have died. The county reported 40 new cases for a total of 943 active cases. The county had 784 active cases last Monday and 818 two weeks ago.

Flathead County, which has the second highest number of cases in the state, added 28 new cases for a total of 406. A week ago, the county had 214 cases, with 130 reported two weeks ago.

Roosevelt County has 299 active cases after 29 new cases were logged Monday morning.

Toole County saw a jump in cases Monday, with 31 new cases resulting in 38 active cases. The county reported nine active cases a week ago.

Other counties reporting COVID-19 cases Monday include: 

  • Glacier with 36 (153 active)
  • Cascade with 23 (261 active)
  • Hill with 21 (48 active)
  • Gallatin with 15 (182 active)
  • Big Horn with 11 (146 active)
  • Silver Bow with nine (47 active)
  • Pondera with eight (16 active)
  • Rosebud with 6 (174 active)
  • Jefferson with five (31 active)
  • Blaine with four (nine active)
  • McCone with four (four active)
  • Richland with four (10 active)
  • Lincoln with three (17 active)
  • Stillwater with three (31 active)
  • Teton with three (four active)
  • Valley with three (29 active)
  • Carbon with two (eight active)
  • Madison with two (four active)
  • Mineral with two (two active)
  • Park with two (17 active)
  • Prairie with two (three active)
  • Sweet Grass with two (nine active)
  • Fergus with one (seven active)
  • Lake with one (35 active)
  • Musselshell with one (three active)
  • Phillips with one (six active)
  • Powder River with one (seven active)
  • Ravalli with one (19 active)
  • Sheridan with one (seven active)
  • Wheatland with one (seven active)

According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range, and date reported for the cases announced Monday is as follows:

County

Gender

Age Range

Date Reported

Big Horn

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Big Horn

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Big Horn

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Big Horn

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Big Horn

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Big Horn

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Big Horn

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Big Horn

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Big Horn

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Big Horn

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Big Horn

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Blaine

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Blaine

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Blaine

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Blaine

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Carbon

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Carbon

F

80-89

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

0-9

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Fergus

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

0-9

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Flathead

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

90-99

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Gallatin

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Gallatin

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

80-89

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

0-9

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Glacier

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Glacier

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Hill

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Hill

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Hill

F

80-89

09/27/2020

Hill

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Hill

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Hill

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Hill

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Hill

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Hill

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Hill

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Hill

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Hill

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Hill

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Hill

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Hill

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Hill

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Hill

F

90-99

09/27/2020

Hill

F

80-89

09/27/2020

Hill

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Hill

F

80-89

09/27/2020

Hill

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Jefferson

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Jefferson

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Jefferson

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Jefferson

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Jefferson

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Lake

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Lincoln

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Lincoln

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Lincoln

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Madison

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Madison

F

70-79

09/27/2020

McCone

M

40-49

09/27/2020

McCone

F

40-49

09/27/2020

McCone

F

10-19

09/27/2020

McCone

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Mineral

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Mineral

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Musselshell

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Park

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Park

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Phillips

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Pondera

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Pondera

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Pondera

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Pondera

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Pondera

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Pondera

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Pondera

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Pondera

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Powder River

F

90-99

09/27/2020

Prairie

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Prairie

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Ravalli

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Richland

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Richland

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Richland

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Richland

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

0-9

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

0-9

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

0-9

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Roosevelt

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Rosebud

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Rosebud

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Rosebud

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Rosebud

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Rosebud

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Rosebud

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Sheridan

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Silver Bow

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Stillwater

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Stillwater

M

80-89

09/27/2020

Stillwater

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Sweet Grass

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Sweet Grass

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Teton

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Teton

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Teton

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

30-39

09/27/2020

Toole

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Valley

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Valley

M

0-9

09/27/2020

Valley

F

80-89

09/27/2020

Wheatland

F

10-19

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

0-9

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

0-9

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

0-9

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

70-79

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

60-69

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/27/2020

Yellowstone

M

80-89

09/27/2020

