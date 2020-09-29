Montana adds 321 new COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths

Montana reported another 321 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Tuesday, according to the state's case mapping and information website.

Two of the three deaths were reported in Yellowstone County, and one was reported in Flathead County. Those deaths bring the state's death total to 177.

On Friday, a woman in her 80s died in a Yellowstone County senior living facility, while a man in his 70s residing in a senior living facility died on Sunday in a county hospital, according to a press release by RiverStone Health, the county's public health department. Both deaths are reflected on Tuesday's statewide mapping website.

Yellowstone County, which has the most active cases in the state, reported 12 new cases along with the two deaths Tuesday. The county's number of active cases stands at 832. A week ago, the county had 802 cases, while 671 cases were reported two weeks ago.

So far for the month of September, there have been 21 COVID-19 deaths across Yellowstone County, according to Yellowstone County Health Officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health John Felton in the press release. On average, there has been a death for every 1.3 days in September. To date, 3,256 county residents have been infected and 67 have died.