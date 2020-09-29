 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana adds 321 new COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana adds 321 new COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported another 321 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Tuesday, according to the state's case mapping and information website.

Two of the three deaths were reported in Yellowstone County, and one was reported in Flathead County. Those deaths bring the state's death total to 177. 

On Friday, a woman in her 80s died in a Yellowstone County senior living facility, while a man in his 70s residing in a senior living facility died on Sunday in a county hospital, according to a press release by RiverStone Health, the county's public health department. Both deaths are reflected on Tuesday's statewide mapping website.

Yellowstone County, which has the most active cases in the state, reported 12 new cases along with the two deaths Tuesday. The county's number of active cases stands at 832. A week ago, the county had 802 cases, while 671 cases were reported two weeks ago.

So far for the month of September, there have been 21 COVID-19 deaths across Yellowstone County, according to Yellowstone County Health Officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health John Felton in the press release. On average, there has been a death for every 1.3 days in September. To date, 3,256 county residents have been infected and 67 have died.

Missoula County reported the most new cases Tuesday with 58, bringing the total to 310 active cases in the county. A week ago, the county had 121 active cases, while 65 active cases were reported two weeks ago.

Flathead County had the second most new cases reported Tuesday with 52. The county now has 455 active cases. A total of 252 cases were reported a week ago, while it had 135 two weeks ago.

The 321 new cases brings the state's active case total to 3,454. A week ago, 2,600 active cases were reported in the state, with 1,954 cases two weeks ago.

The state reported 166 current hospitalizations and 9,093 people who've recovered.

An additional 2,730 tests were recently processed, resulting in a statewide test total of 339,926.

Other counties reporting cases Tuesday include:

  • Lewis and Clark with 33 (108 active)
  • Cascade with 28 (290 active)
  • Glacier with 26 (178 active)
  • Big Horn with 17 (132 active)
  • Gallatin with 12 (132 active)
  • Pondera with 12 (28 active)
  • Beaverhead with nine (18 active)
  • Ravalli with eight (18 active)
  • Blaine with seven (12 active)
  • Hill with six (48 active)
  • Lincoln with six (23 active)
  • Madison with six (10 active)
  • Lake with four (39 active)
  • Stillwater with four (32 active)
  • Carter with three (six active)
  • Roosevelt with three (300 active)
  • Silver Bow with three (42 active)
  • Carbon with two (eight active)
  • Wheatland with two (eight active)
  • Broadwater with one (one active)
  • Fergus with one (five active)
  • Jefferson with one (32 active)
  • Judith Basin with one (two active)
  • Liberty with one (six active)
  • Sanders with one (three active)
  • Sheridan with one (seven active)
  • Teton with one (five active)

According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported information for the cases announced Tuesday is as follows:

County

Gender

Age Range

Date Reported

Beaverhead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Beaverhead

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

80-89

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Big Horn

F

0-9

09/28/2020

Big Horn

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Big Horn

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Big Horn

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Big Horn

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Big Horn

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Big Horn

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Big Horn

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Blaine

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Blaine

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Blaine

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Blaine

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Blaine

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Blaine

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Blaine

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Broadwater

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Carbon

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Carbon

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Carter

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Carter

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Carter

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

09/28/2020

Fergus

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

80-89

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

0-9

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Gallatin

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Gallatin

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Gallatin

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Gallatin

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Gallatin

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Gallatin

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

0-9

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Glacier

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Hill

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Hill

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Hill

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Hill

M

80-89

09/28/2020

Hill

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Hill

F

90-99

09/28/2020

Jefferson

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Judith Basin

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Lake

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Lake

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Lake

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Lake

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

0-9

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Liberty

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Lincoln

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Lincoln

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Lincoln

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Lincoln

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Lincoln

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Lincoln

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Madison

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Madison

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Madison

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Madison

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Madison

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Madison

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Missoula

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Pondera

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Pondera

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Pondera

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Pondera

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Pondera

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Pondera

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Pondera

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Pondera

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Pondera

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Pondera

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Pondera

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Pondera

M

0-9

09/28/2020

Ravalli

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Ravalli

M

80-89

09/28/2020

Ravalli

M

80-89

09/28/2020

Ravalli

F

20-29

09/28/2020

Ravalli

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Ravalli

M

10-19

09/28/2020

Ravalli

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Ravalli

F

100

09/28/2020

Roosevelt

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Roosevelt

M

80-89

09/28/2020

Sanders

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Sheridan

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Silver Bow

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Silver Bow

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Silver Bow

F

10-19

09/28/2020

Stillwater

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Stillwater

F

30-39

09/28/2020

Stillwater

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Stillwater

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Teton

M

60-69

09/28/2020

Wheatland

M

30-39

09/28/2020

Wheatland

M

40-49

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

M

80-89

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

80-89

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

70-79

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/28/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/28/2020

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News