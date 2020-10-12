Montana adds 423 COVID-19 cases; active cases at 7,432

Montana added another 423 COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of known active cases in the state to 7,432, which is the highest it's been since the state started regularly publishing COVID-19 information in March.

Active hospitalizations also increased, according to the state's case mapping and information website, which is based on Department of Public Health and Human Services information.

Two more deaths were also reported, bringing to 212 the total number of people in Montana who have died as a result of COVID-19.

One of those people was a Yellowstone County man in his 70s who died Saturday at a county hospital. His death is the 74th the county has reported.

Monday morning, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center put the United States death total at 214,844 people.

Sunday, the state was reporting 286 active hospitalizations. Monday's update showed an additional five active hospitalizations for a total of 291. A total of 904 people have been hospitalized at some point in Montana due to COVID-19.

Ten different counties showed a double-digit increase in cases Monday.