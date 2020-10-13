Montana adds 530 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 5 new deaths

Another death was reported out of Rosebud County, which brings the total number of Rosebud County residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 to 20.

A death was also reported out of Valley County. The person died last Saturday and was described by the county health department as a man in his 80s.

He is the second person in Valley County to die as a result of COVID-19. The other person who died was a man in his 50s, according to the health department.

Along with the new cases and deaths, active hospitalizations in the state rose to 294. Both active cases and active hospitalizations as reported on the state's case mapping website are the highest they have been in the state since the pandemic began.

Monday, Billings Clinic confirmed it had contracted with a company to have a refrigerated truck on standby in case the hospital's morgue runs out of space to store the bodies of people who have died from COVID-19.

Nancy Iversen, the director of infection control and patient safety at the clinic, said during a press conference Monday that some Billings Clinic offices were being converted into hospital rooms to make room for the surge in patients.