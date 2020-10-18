Montana adds 588 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update; active cases at 9,139

Montana added another 588 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to a new high of 9,139, compared to 7,131 active cases last Sunday and 4,851 active cases two weeks ago.
The state website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, also showed an additional death.
The state has now had at least 241 people die as a result of COVID-19. Last Sunday the state had reported 210 deaths on its website. Two weeks ago the deaths of 187 people had been reported on the state website.
A total of 331 people were actively hospitalized according to the Sunday update, compared to 280 hospitalizations last Sunday and 191 two weeks ago. The state has now had 1,010 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
A total of 22,821 people in Montana have had the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those people, 13,441 are considered recovered.
Last Sunday the state website reported Montana with 18,702 total cases and 11,361 recoveries. Two weeks ago the state reported 14,645 cases and 9,597 recoveries.
In Montana people are considered recovered if they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for releasing a person with COVID-19 from isolation.
For multiple weeks Montana has now ranked among the worst states in the nation in new cases per 100,000 population and test positivity.
Healthcare providers and other officials in the state have warned of a growing crisis in the state.
Dr. Bridget Brennan, the chief medical officer with Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls said during a press conference with Governor Bullock last Thursday that "the number of positive COVID cases is rising so quickly that it is threatening to overwhelm the health care resources here in the state."
At that point in tie the state was reporting 30 fewer people hospitalized and 1,290 fewer active cases than on Sunday.
The state added about 800 cases a week from mid July through August before weekly reporting began to increase to about 1,200 case a week in mid September.
In October, the state has in its daily case update reported more than 700 cases multiple times.
Another 3,006 tests had been completed by Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed for Montana to 431,134.
Montana had 14 different counties report a double digit number of additional cases in Sunday's update.
Yellowstone County added the most with 127 for an active case total of 2,073. Last Sunday the county had 1,440 active cases. Two weeks ago Yellowstone County had 1,130 active cases.
The following cases were reported Sunday on the state website:
- Flathead with 80 (1,325 active)
- Gallatin with 57 (410 active)
- Hill with 44 (285 active)
- Silver Bow with 44 (191 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 33 (354 active)
- Missoula with 32 (593 active)
- Big Horn with 18 (200 active)
- Cascade with 18 (619 active)
- Valley with 16 (139 active)
- Deer Lodge with 15 (135 active)
- Richland with 14 (135 active)
- Blaine with 13 (126 active)
- Ravalli with 13 (142 active)
- Park with eight (54 active)
- Jefferson with six (47 active)
- Roosevelt with six (385 active)
- Carbon with four (54 active)
- Fergus with four (47 active)
- Musselshell with four (31 active)
- Sheridan with four (19 active)
- Rosebud with three (57 active)
- Teton with three (35 active)
- Choteau with two (17 active)
- Dawson with two (72 active)
- Judith Basin with two (six active)
- Lake with two (179 active)
- Lincoln with two (136 active)
- Toole with two (148 active)
- Wheatland with two (41 active)
- Broadwater with one (22 active)
- Carter with one (23 active)
- Custer with one (58 active)
- Madison with one (13 active)
- McCone with one (nine active)
- Phillips with one (15 active)
- Treasure with one (one active)
- Wibaux with one (16 active)