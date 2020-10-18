Montana adds 588 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update; active cases at 9,139

Montana added another 588 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to a new high of 9,139, compared to 7,131 active cases last Sunday and 4,851 active cases two weeks ago.

The state website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, also showed an additional death.

The state has now had at least 241 people die as a result of COVID-19. Last Sunday the state had reported 210 deaths on its website. Two weeks ago the deaths of 187 people had been reported on the state website.

A total of 331 people were actively hospitalized according to the Sunday update, compared to 280 hospitalizations last Sunday and 191 two weeks ago. The state has now had 1,010 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 22,821 people in Montana have had the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those people, 13,441 are considered recovered.

Last Sunday the state website reported Montana with 18,702 total cases and 11,361 recoveries. Two weeks ago the state reported 14,645 cases and 9,597 recoveries.