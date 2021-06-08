Montana adds 674 new COVID-19 cases during last week, 20 more deaths

Montana added 674 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week, and 20 more deaths have been confirmed.

Active cases in Montana dropped to 630, down from 732 reported on June 6 by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

While 20 deaths have been confirmed, 13 were a result of Cascade County reconciling its data with state databases, reported Jon Ebelt of the DPHHS. The reconciliation process happens periodically in all counties, and can make it appear that death counts have spiked.

The seven recent deaths occurred in Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Flathead, Missoula, Ravalli, and Yellowstone counties.

Montana health care workers have administered more than 828,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state as of Tuesday, an increase of more than 14,000 doses in the past week. More than 44% of the state’s eligible population is considered to be fully vaccinated, amounting to about 403,500 people. Even as the vaccinated portion of the population approaches a majority, some experts are debating if booster shots will be necessary.