 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana adds 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases approach 12,000
editor's pick topical top story

Montana adds 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases approach 12,000

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana added another 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday in an update to the state's case mapping website.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to an all-time high of 11,721. 

Another death was also reported, bringing the total number of people in Montana who have died because of COVID-19 to 376. Montana has reported 270 deaths, or about 71% of its total deaths, since the start of September, meaning the state has been averaging over that span the deaths of about four people every day due to COVID-19.

A total of 376 people were actively hospitalized Sunday. Since March, 1,357 people in Montana have been hospitalized. due to COVID-19. Since the start of September COVID-19 has led to the hospitalization of more than 900 people in the state.

A total of 33,495 people in Montana have been confirmed through testing to be infected with COVID-19. Almost 26,000 of those cases, or nearly 77% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, have been reported since the beginning of September.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of those people infected, 21,398 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Health experts in the state have said that more cases will lead to more hospitalizations, deaths and unnecessary suffering. 

Another 2,789 COVID-19 tests had been completed by Sunday, bringing the statewide testing total to 501,704.

Counties added the following number of new cases Sunday:

  • Yellowstone with 134 (2,570 active)
  • Flathead with 123 (883 active)
  • Gallatin with 105 (1,215 active)
  • Hill with 46 (434 active)
  • Silver Bow with 43 (162 active)
  • Roosevelt with 42 (414 active)
  • Missoula with 33 (1,004 active)
  • Lake with 25 (190 active)
  • Lewis and Clark with 16 (827 active)
  • Park with 14 (870 active)
  • Richland with 14 (67 active)
  • Fergus with 13 (80 active)
  • Carbon with nine (57 active)
  • Madison with nine (48 active)
  • Chouteau with eight (63 active)
  • Deer Lodge with seven (183 active)
  • Glacier with six (145 active)
  • Lincoln with six (99 active)
  • Custer with five (133 active)
  • Rosebud with five (140 active)
  • Carter with four (41 active)
  • Broadwater with three (69 active)
  • Musselshell with three (35 actve)
  • Phillips with three (39 active)
  • Dawson with two (89 active)
  • Jefferson with two (70 active)
  • Valley with two (78 active)
  • Wheatland with two (25 active)
  • Beaverhead with one (33 active)
  • Big Horn with one (236 active)
  • Daniels with one (24 active)
  • Garfield with one (nine active)
  • Granite with one (31 active)
  • Judith Basin with one (four active)
  • Liberty with one (seven active)
  • Petroleum with one (one active)
  • Powell with one (170 active)
  • Teton with one (nine active)

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News