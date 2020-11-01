Montana adds 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases approach 12,000

Montana added another 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday in an update to the state's case mapping website.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to an all-time high of 11,721.

Another death was also reported, bringing the total number of people in Montana who have died because of COVID-19 to 376. Montana has reported 270 deaths, or about 71% of its total deaths, since the start of September, meaning the state has been averaging over that span the deaths of about four people every day due to COVID-19.

A total of 376 people were actively hospitalized Sunday. Since March, 1,357 people in Montana have been hospitalized. due to COVID-19. Since the start of September COVID-19 has led to the hospitalization of more than 900 people in the state.

A total of 33,495 people in Montana have been confirmed through testing to be infected with COVID-19. Almost 26,000 of those cases, or nearly 77% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, have been reported since the beginning of September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of those people infected, 21,398 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.