Montana adds 750 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths Saturday

Montana added another 750 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, according to an update Saturday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The number of active cases in state currently sits at 8,484, with information on the state’s tracking website coming from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. While vaccines for the virus started reaching state healthcare workers Tuesday, the death toll in Montana has now reached 864 people.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the deaths of 1.7 million people across the globe, with more the 312,000 of those being in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. A second vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday has given healthcare workers another tool to combat the virus, but daily death tallies in the U.S. have regularly surpassed more than 3,000 during the past week.

Two of the deaths reported in Montana on Saturday occurred in Yellowstone County, which currently leads the state with 149.