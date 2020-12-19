Montana adds 750 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths Saturday

Montana added another 750 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, according to an update Saturday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The number of active cases in state currently sits at 8,484, with information on the state’s tracking website coming from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. While vaccines for the virus started reaching state healthcare workers Tuesday, the death toll in Montana has now reached 864 people.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the deaths of 1.7 million people across the globe, with more the 312,000 of those being in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. A second vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday has given healthcare workers another tool to combat the virus, but daily death tallies in the U.S. have regularly surpassed more than 3,000 during the past week.
Two of the deaths reported in Montana on Saturday occurred in Yellowstone County, which currently leads the state with 149.
Beds within six of the state’s largest hospitals were 70% occupied or more, according a snapshot report published Friday. St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, did not have a single open bed on Friday, and its intensive care unit had only room for seven more people. The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana, another Billings hospital specializing in patients recovering from a range of debilitating conditions, was also completely occupied.
COVID-19 has hospitalized 3,248 Montanans as of Saturday, 267 of whom are still being treated in the state’s health care facilities.
During the past week, Montana received 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 3,000 administered to staff at hospitals throughout the state. Although Montana expected to see a total of 60,000 doses of the vaccine delivered through the end of the year, Lee Montana Newspapers reported Friday that the state’s allotment had been cut to 48,000.
Another shipment of 6,825 doses next week will be dedicated to the state’s long-term care and assisted living facilities. According to a report published through the Montana DPHHS, more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 have stemmed from such facilities, and over 300 deaths.
Of the more than 76,000 Montana residents diagnosed with COVID-19, 67,271 have recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC to safely leave isolation without potentially spreading the virus. Those standards do not take into account the possibility that certain symptoms of COVID-19, such as body aches and fatigue, may still linger.
Another 4,441 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the state testing total to 752,243.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday update:
• Yellowstone County with 122 cases (2,136 active)
• Missoula County with 91 cases (867 active)
• Lewis and Clark County with 69 cases (937 active)
• Flathead County with 56 cases (858 active)
• Gallatin County with 44 cases (326 active)
• Cascade County with 42 cases (1,302 active)
• Richland County with 42 cases (37 active)
• Silver Bow County with 37 cases (183 active)
• Ravilli County with 31 cases (279 active)
• Lake County with 20 cases (84 active)
• Lincoln County with 19 cases (94 active)
• Stillwater County with 15 cases (34 active)
• Big Horn County with 14 cases (140 active)
• Glacier County with 14 cases (38 active)
• Hill County with 13 cases (68 active)
• Madison County with 13 cases (44 active)
• Chouteau County with 11 cases (29 active)
• Sanders County with 11 cases (45 active)
• Dawson County with nine cases (40 active)
• Roosevelt County with eight cases (101 active)
• Beaverhead County with seven cases (58 active)
• Blaine County with six cases (30 active)
• Wheatland County with six cases (14 active)
• Jefferson County with five cases (77 active)
• Mineral County with five cases (30 active)
• Park County with five cases (170 active)
• Phillips County with five cases (32 active)
• Carbon County with four cases (14 active)
• Valley County with four cases (29 active)
• Fergus County with three cases (63 active)
• McCone County with three cases (10 active)
• Pondera County with three cases (16 active)
• Teton County with three cases (10 active)
• Sheridan County with two cases (23 active)
• Custer County with one case (63 active)
• Golden Valley County with one case (11 active)
• Powder River County with one case (four active)
• Prairie County with one case (three active)
• Rosebud County with one case (25 active)
• Sweet Grass County with one case (15 active)
• Toole County with one case (14 active)
• Wibaux County with one case (seven active)
