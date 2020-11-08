Montana adds 819 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in Sunday update

Another 819 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported Sunday in the latest update to Montana's case mapping and information website.
The cases bring the state's active case total to a new all-time high of 15,430 and the death total to 456 people.
The latest numbers mark an increase of 11,539 active cases and 275 deaths compared to the start of October, when Montana had 3,891 active cases and 181 deaths.
At the beginning of September, Montana had 1,945 active cases and 105 COVID-19 deaths had been reported, which is 13,485 fewer active cases and 351 fewer deaths than were reported as of Sunday.
Health officials who have repeatedly asked people to follow basic public health recommendations to slow the spread of the disease have said that more cases will lead to more deaths, hospitalizations and suffering.
A single day record 126,742 new COVID-19 infections were reported Saturday in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
The deaths of 1,040 people due to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday in the U.S.
A total of 237,408 people have died in the U.S. as a result of COVID-19. There have been 9.9. million COVID-19 cases in the country.
In a visit to Billings in late October, White House Coronavirus Task Force coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned of how overwhelmed hospitals in the state might find themselves with little to no options for staffing help.
“She said, they’re not there,” Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner said of Birx's remarks. “There’s only so many people out there nationally in the work force.”
A total of 458 people were actively hospitalized Sunday statewide. Since March there have been 1,477 people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
Among the deaths added to the state website Sunday, seven were for Cascade County, which now shows a total of 41 deaths on the state website.
The website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana has had a total of 39,679 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 23,793 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Another 1,415 tests were completed by Sunday, bringing the state's testing total to 526,591.
Counties reported the following number of cases Sunday:
- Yellowstone with 188 (3,457 active)
- Gallatin with 181 (1,442 active)
- Flathead with 101 (1,072 active)
- Silver Bow with 61 (315 active)
- Toole with 33 (65 active)
- Missoula with 30 (1,425 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 25 (1,073 active)
- Ravalli with 19 (407 active)
- Lincoln with 18 (116 active)
- Beaverhead with 17 (54 active)
- Big Horn with 17 (361 active)
- Lake with 13 (270 active)
- Carbon with 12 (102 active)
- Dawson with 12 (103 active)
- Deer Lodge with 9 (117 active)
- Roosevelt with 9 (455 active)
- Cascade with 8 (1,848 active)
- Park with 7 (124 active)
- Sheridan with 7 (66 active)
- Custer with 6 (113 active)
- Valley with 6 (107 active)
- Fergus with 5 (128 active)
- Hill with 5 (455 active)
- Blaine with 4 (152 active)
- Jefferson with 4 (116 active)
- Madison with 4 (74 active)
- Judith Basin with 3 (12 active)
- Powell with 3 (274 active)
- Teton with 3 (24 active)
- Musselshell with 2 (59 active)
- Rosebud with 2 (180 active)
- Broadwater with 1 (84 active)
- Chouteau with 1 (85 active)
- Glacier with 1 (179 active)
- Richland with 1 (78 active)
- Wibaux with 1 (8 active)
This story will be updated.
