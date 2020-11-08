Montana adds 819 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in Sunday update

Another 819 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported Sunday in the latest update to Montana's case mapping and information website.

The cases bring the state's active case total to a new all-time high of 15,430 and the death total to 456 people.

The latest numbers mark an increase of 11,539 active cases and 275 deaths compared to the start of October, when Montana had 3,891 active cases and 181 deaths.

At the beginning of September, Montana had 1,945 active cases and 105 COVID-19 deaths had been reported, which is 13,485 fewer active cases and 351 fewer deaths than were reported as of Sunday.

Health officials who have repeatedly asked people to follow basic public health recommendations to slow the spread of the disease have said that more cases will lead to more deaths, hospitalizations and suffering.

A single day record 126,742 new COVID-19 infections were reported Saturday in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The deaths of 1,040 people due to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday in the U.S.