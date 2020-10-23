Montana adds 863 COVID-19 cases; active cases at 9,610

Montana added another 863 COVID-19 cases in an update provided Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The 863 cases is the second highest number the state has reported in a single day. The previous single day high was on Thursday with 932.

The new cases bring the sate's active case total to 9,610. Another four deaths were also reported on the state website Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 282.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Friday, 351 people were actively hospitalized due to COVID-19. A combined 1,170 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Montana since the pandemic began.

The cases reported Friday come from the processing of another 8,154 tests, bringing the state testing total to 461,000.

Montana has had 26,503 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Of those people, 16,611 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

This story will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.