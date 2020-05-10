Montana adds no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana added no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to information provided in a morning update from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

There are currently 20 active cases in the state and four active hospitalizations.

The state added just one case over the weekend, a female Gallatin County resident younger than 10.

Toole County had the most active cases on Sunday with seven. Gallatin County has three active cases and Yellowstone County has two.

A total of 16 people have died of COVID-19 in Montana and a total of 62 have been hospitalized. The state has recorded 458 cases, with 422 people now considered recovered.

The state has processed 21,704 tests, including an additional 375 by Sunday.

