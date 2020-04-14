Montana AG Tim Fox gets a peek at MetraPark's COVID-19 quarantine facilities

The 19 boxes of N95 face masks sitting in MetraPark's Sandstone Pavilion represent Yellowstone County's last shipment from the national stockpile, said K.C. Williams, director of disaster and emergency services for the county.
They won't go far, he added.
Williams, along with Yellowstone County Commissioners John Ostlund, Don Jones and Denis Pitman, was giving a tour of the county's emergency response equipment and facilities to Tim Fox, the state's attorney general and currently a candidate for governor.
Fox, as the top law enforcement official in the state, was interested in the county's response to the virus and spent time talking shop to Williams about the unique issues facing first responders amid the pandemic.
"They're on the front lines," Fox said.
The attorney general's office has been collecting data to help first responders know in advance if they’re answering a service call to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is symptomatic, something that requires a lot of work to make that information available.
Fox was impressed with the county's efforts to tackle the varied issues related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state's most populous county.
The biggest issue for officials was figuring out how to quarantine and isolate members of the county's transient and homeless population should COVID-19 symptoms appear among them.
County officials made use of the empty Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Fox and Williams, along with Ostlund, Jones and Pitman, spent 30 minutes at the pavilion, asking questions and observing how the setup works.
The pavilion has been divided in half, with those waiting for results of their COVID-19 test on one side and those who have tested positive on the other.
To keep those who have sheltered at the pavilion separated, officials set up what it calls pods, 10-foot by 10-foot living areas closed off with hanging drapes and furnished with a cot. Each pod is 10 feet from other pods.
As of Tuesday, none had tested positive, so that side of the pavilion was empty. On the other side of the building, seven people were quarantined in their pods waiting for test results.
Williams expressed some frustration with the lack of support from community agencies set up to support Billings' transient and homeless population. The county had asked for help from those organizations to staff the quarantine station at the Metra and none volunteered, Williams said.
To staff it, the county is paying local members of the Salvation Army. They've also contracted 24-hour security and cleaning services. It's a lot for the county, Williams said.
"And it's humane," Fox added. "We care."
