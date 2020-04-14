Montana AG Tim Fox gets a peek at MetraPark's COVID-19 quarantine facilities

The biggest issue for officials was figuring out how to quarantine and isolate members of the county's transient and homeless population should COVID-19 symptoms appear among them.

County officials made use of the empty Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Fox and Williams, along with Ostlund, Jones and Pitman, spent 30 minutes at the pavilion, asking questions and observing how the setup works.

The pavilion has been divided in half, with those waiting for results of their COVID-19 test on one side and those who have tested positive on the other.

To keep those who have sheltered at the pavilion separated, officials set up what it calls pods, 10-foot by 10-foot living areas closed off with hanging drapes and furnished with a cot. Each pod is 10 feet from other pods.

As of Tuesday, none had tested positive, so that side of the pavilion was empty. On the other side of the building, seven people were quarantined in their pods waiting for test results.

Williams expressed some frustration with the lack of support from community agencies set up to support Billings' transient and homeless population. The county had asked for help from those organizations to staff the quarantine station at the Metra and none volunteered, Williams said.