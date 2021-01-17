Montana AmeriCorps members to mark MLK Day with National Day of Service

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, AmeriCorps members across Montana will participate in the National Day of Service.

ServeMontana invites all Montanans to join in making the MLK Day of Service a day on – not a day off.

Montana Campus Compact will continue its tradition of leading Read for Peace for the Day of Service. Throughout the week, Montana Campus Compact AmeriCorps members will join classrooms from Arlee to Glendive via video conferencing to read "Martin’s Big Words" and guide students in reflections on peace and justice.

AmeriCorps members with the Justice for Montanans program are taking on a variety of service efforts. Projects include helping at a COVID-19 vaccine site, participating in a freedom walk to raise awareness for human trafficking, packing groceries for seniors, donating blood, tutoring students online for free, and assisting with Montana’s point-in-time count, a survey that collects data on the homeless population in Montana.

Project ideas for the public to participate in include donating clothing, books, and toiletries to local shelters, cleaning up a community park or local trail, writing thank-you cards for local frontline workers at hospitals and grocery stores, or even shoveling your neighbor’s driveway and sidewalk.