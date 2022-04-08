 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana Association of the Blind hosting fundraiser at Pizza Ranch

Montana Association of the Blind hosting fundraiser at Pizza Ranch

On Thursday, April 14, the Montana Association of the Blind will be holding a rimrock community impact fundraiser at Pizza Ranch. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

 Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, April 14, the Montana Association of the Blind will be holding a community impact fundraiser at Pizza Ranch in the heights. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Pizza Ranch will donate 20% of your order when you mention your support while ordering. Good on dine-In, delivery, and to-go orders (no third-party purchases). Chapter members will be selling baked goods, and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

The money that is raised will go towards summer camp expenses. Bring the flyer in and mention the fundraiser when placing an order at Pizza Ranch. 

