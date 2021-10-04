Montana begins week with 11,498 active COVID-19 cases, 419 hospitalizations

Montana began the week reporting another 1,456 new COVID-19 cases, including 199 new cases in Missoula County, 149 new cases in Yellowstone County and 145 new cases in Cascade County.
In total there were 11,498 active cases, 419 people actively hospitalized and a total of 2,022 deaths reported as of Monday. A year ago Montana was reporting 4,851 active COVID-19 cases, 191 active hospitalizations and 187 total deaths. Last Wednesday the state reported its 2,000th COVID-19 death.
Montana on average reported around 850 COVID-19 cases a day last week as hospitals in the state continued to treat a high volume of COVID-19 patients.
In a COVID-19 hospital occupancy and capacity report issued by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services at the start of last week, eight out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity. Likewise, eight out of 10 large hospitals reported having limited intensive care unit availability or nearing ICU capacity.
Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls, Logan Health in Kalispell, St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena, and St. Vincent Healthcare hospital all began last week reporting more than 90% of hospital beds occupied.
Billings Clinic, Bozeman Health Deaconess, St. James Healthcare in Butte and Providence St. Patrick hospital in Missoula all reported having between 70% and 90% of hospital beds occupied.
The DPHHS state bed capacity report includes things like NICU and pediatric beds, which can obscure the reality of what hospital capacity looks like in the state in terms of available adult acute care beds.
The weekly numbers of vaccine doses administered in Montana have been trending downward since late August. For the week ending Aug. 27, there were 13,448 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statewide over the course of the week. In subsequent weeks the state reported 12,490, 11,030, 11,809 and 9,193 vaccine doses administered each week up through the week ending Sept. 24.
In total Montana has administered a little over 1 million vaccine doses and 490,456 Montanans are considered fully immunized. About 53% of the state's eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Yellowstone County leads the state in active cases with 2,728. The COVID-19 data tracking website COVID ActNow showed Yellowstone County's daily cases per 100,000 population trending upward through last Friday. Yellowstone County began the week reporting 73 daily cases per 100,000 population and finished out the week reporting 97 cases per 100,000 population.
The county on Monday reported another COVID-19 death. The person who died was described in a RiverStone Health press release issued Monday afternoon as a man in his 60s who was not vaccinated and had underlying health issues. He died in a Billings hospital.
At St. Vincent Healthcare hospital on Monday a total of 56 COVID-19 positive inpatients were receiving treatment, including 10 in intensive care units and seven that had been intubated. Of those being treated at St. Vincent Healthcare 46 out of 56, or 82%, are not vaccinated.
Over at the Billings Clinic, medical professionals were treating 62 COVID-19 positive inpatients, including 17 receiving ICU-level care and seven on ventilators. Of those being treated at the Billings Clinic for COVID-19 50 out of 62, or 80%, are not vaccinated.
Zach Benoit, a spokesperson for the Billings Clinic, said the ICU at the hospital was operating at 130% capacity on Monday and that capacity has been in the 150% to 160% range consistently through the current surge.
Benoit explained that the hospital can operate above 100% ICU capacity by shifting ICU patients to other parts of the hospital, like the cardiovascular unit, where staff are used to dealing with similar types of patients that require intense levels of care.
"Truthfully, at the end of the day, we're not out of the woods yet. We kind of watch national trends, we watch the numbers here. We're still in the midst of this surge," Benoit said. "We just want to make sure we're doing everything we can to be here and take care of everybody who comes through the doors here."
Converted hallway space continues to be used for patient beds, particularly around the emergency department which is the first point of contact for many patients seeking care at the hospital. The hospital continues to see not only COVID-19 patients, but people requiring treatment for a range of medical issues including heart attacks, trauma, cancer and strokes. People in need of medical treatment are still encouraged to seek help, according to Benoit.
Over the last few weeks the hospital has seen "a few more children" coming in to be treated for COVID-19, and COVID-19 patients continue to be younger on average compared to patient surges seen last fall and winter.
"Before it was those patients in their 70s and 80s we were seeing the most of, and now there's days where one third to sometimes half of our patients are under 60 being treated for COVID-19," Benoit said. "We're seeing more people in their 40s, their 30s and 20s than before and that has been consistent for a few weeks now."
Benoit credited the hard work of hospital staff, as well as the assistance of the National Guard and paramedics from Best Practice Medicine in Bozeman, with continuing to allow the hospital system to provide care for patients.
"I'd be remiss if I didn't thank them," Benoit said. "It is incredible to see in the face of all these challenges people stepping up, sacrificing, working longer hours, working harder, taking care of some really sick patients."