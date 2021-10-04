Montana begins week with 11,498 active COVID-19 cases, 419 hospitalizations

At St. Vincent Healthcare hospital on Monday a total of 56 COVID-19 positive inpatients were receiving treatment, including 10 in intensive care units and seven that had been intubated. Of those being treated at St. Vincent Healthcare 46 out of 56, or 82%, are not vaccinated.

Over at the Billings Clinic, medical professionals were treating 62 COVID-19 positive inpatients, including 17 receiving ICU-level care and seven on ventilators. Of those being treated at the Billings Clinic for COVID-19 50 out of 62, or 80%, are not vaccinated.

Zach Benoit, a spokesperson for the Billings Clinic, said the ICU at the hospital was operating at 130% capacity on Monday and that capacity has been in the 150% to 160% range consistently through the current surge.

Benoit explained that the hospital can operate above 100% ICU capacity by shifting ICU patients to other parts of the hospital, like the cardiovascular unit, where staff are used to dealing with similar types of patients that require intense levels of care.

"Truthfully, at the end of the day, we're not out of the woods yet. We kind of watch national trends, we watch the numbers here. We're still in the midst of this surge," Benoit said. "We just want to make sure we're doing everything we can to be here and take care of everybody who comes through the doors here."