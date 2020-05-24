Montana brides find ways to celebrate special day amid pandemic

“It was early on that we decided that there are going to be so many people that are going to be affected by this,” Taylor said. “What’s it matter that we have to put it off? We still have each other.”

Along with canceling the wedding, the couple had to cancel services from vendors that would have provided the cake, photography and more. Taylor’s Hayley Paige dress is still stuck in a warehouse in New York, and all of the decorations she made will need to be kept in storage for now.

But Taylor is looking at the bright side of things. While it was stressful trying to coordinate and then cancel the wedding, she’s learned to appreciate the little things amid the pandemic.

Even going to the post office in Baker is a blessing, Taylor said. When the wedding does happen, the couple's song will be “Better Together” by Jack Johnson, which will remind her of its deeper meaning during the pandemic.

“You’re going through something that can truly make or break your relationship,” Taylor said. “... You learn so much more about each other and you have to be a team. Not everything will fall into place.”

