Montana Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association was recently awarded a $10,000 Branding Campaign grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. Funds will be used to tailor a national public awareness campaign about child abuse and neglect for local markets, and to distribute the campaign.
There are nearly 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 48 state offices, that recruit, train and support volunteers who advocate in court for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decisions for each child.
National CASA/GAL has developed a broad-based national campaign, “Change a Child’s Story.” It is distinguished from other campaigns in that its messaging is told from the point of view of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The campaign shows the importance of having a volunteer by their side to advocate for their best interests.
In Montana, the campaign will support awareness programs of the 15 Montana CASA/GAL Local Programs, according to a press release from the organization.
For more information, go to montanacasagal.org.