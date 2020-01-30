Montana could drain Billings' Lake Elmo to address invasive clams

"It looks like they've been there for a while," Gibson said.

FWP biologists aren't sure how the clams ended up in Lake Elmo, but they have a few ideas. The fact that they're concentrated around the boat ramp means they could have been brought in by watercraft; the Columbia River Basin is home to large populations of Asian clams, Gibson said.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The clams are also popular at pet stores for fish aquariums. The mollusks are small — about the size of a dime, with round, ridged shells. It's possible someone emptied their fish tank into the lake, Gibson said.

This spring, FWP will conduct an environmental assessment to scope the problem so the state can then design possible solutions. Since placing the clams in cold and dry conditions is one of the best ways to eradicate them, draining Lake Elmo is a possible solution.

But it's a complicated one. In order to drain the lake, FWP would have to figure out what to do with the fish, turtles and other wildlife in the lake, and how to deal with the waterfowl that live around it, Gibson said.

There's also the issue of how to move the water.