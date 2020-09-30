Montana COVID-19 cases hit new daily high; 3 more deaths reported

Montana hit a new record in daily COVID-19 cases, adding 348 cases Wednesday morning and three deaths, according to the state's mapping and information website.
With the new cases, the total active cases in the state is 3,635. The state reported three more deaths, bringing the death total to 180. One death was reported in Yellowstone County, one in Flathead County and one in Roosevelt County.
The previous record of new daily cases in the state was 346, which was reported on Saturday. Tuesday, 321 cases were reported. The state had 13,071 confirmed cases Wednesday, with 9,256 people who have recovered and 170 active hospitalizations.
Yellowstone County reported the most cases Wednesday, adding 74 cases for a total of 906 active cases. A man in his 90s died in a county hospital Tuesday, according to a press release by RiverStone Health, the county's health department. A total of 3,331 people have been infected and 68 people have died in the county.
Flathead, which has the second most reported cases in the state, reported 64 new cases for a total of 519 active cases.
Other counties reporting cases Wednesday include:
- Glacier with 46 (224 active)
- Gallatin with 32 (147 active)
- Missoula with 31 (341 active)
- Roosevelt with 10 (308 active)
- Beaverhead with eight (26 active)
- Rosebud with eight (86 active)
- Hill with six (44 active)
- Lewis and Clark with six (113 active)
- Powder River with six (11 active)
- Valley with six (35 active)
- Pondera with five (33 active)
- Ravalli with five (23 active)
- Richland with four (14 active)
- Toole with four (40 active)
- Big Horn with three (135 active)
- Blaine with three (15 active)
- Carbon with three (10 active)
- Fallon with three (four active)
- Lake with three (38 active)
- Park with three (20 active)
- Silver Bow with three (45 active)
- Chouteau with two (10 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (four active)
- Lincoln with two (22 active)
- Custer with one (10 active)
- Dawson with one (17 active)
- Garfield with one (three active)
- Mineral with one (three active)
- Sanders with one (four active)
- Teton with one (five active)
According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported information for the cases announced Tuesday is as follows:
County
Gender
Age Range
Date Reported
Beaverhead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Beaverhead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Beaverhead
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Beaverhead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Beaverhead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Beaverhead
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Beaverhead
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Beaverhead
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Big Horn
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Big Horn
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Big Horn
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Blaine
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Blaine
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Blaine
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Carbon
M
80-89
09/29/2020
Carbon
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Carbon
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Chouteau
M
80-89
09/29/2020
Chouteau
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Custer
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Dawson
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Deer Lodge
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Deer Lodge
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Fallon
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Fallon
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Fallon
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
80-89
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
0-9
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
90-99
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
0-9
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Flathead
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Flathead
F
100
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
0-9
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Garfield
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
80-89
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
0-9
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
0-9
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Glacier
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Hill
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Hill
F
90-99
09/29/2020
Hill
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Hill
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Hill
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Hill
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Lake
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Lake
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Lake
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
0-9
09/29/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Lincoln
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Lincoln
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Mineral
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Missoula
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Missoula
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Park
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Park
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Park
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Pondera
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Pondera
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Pondera
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Pondera
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Pondera
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Powder River
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Powder River
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Powder River
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Powder River
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Powder River
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Powder River
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Ravalli
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Ravalli
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Ravalli
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Ravalli
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Ravalli
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Richland
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Richland
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Richland
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Richland
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
F
90-99
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Roosevelt
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Rosebud
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Rosebud
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Rosebud
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Rosebud
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Rosebud
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Rosebud
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Rosebud
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Sanders
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Silver Bow
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Silver Bow
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Silver Bow
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Teton
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Toole
F
80-89
09/29/2020
Toole
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Toole
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Toole
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Valley
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Valley
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Valley
F
80-89
09/29/2020
Valley
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Valley
F
80-89
09/29/2020
Valley
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
80-89
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
90-99
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
70-79
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
70-79
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
80-89
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/29/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/29/2020
