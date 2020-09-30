Montana COVID-19 cases hit new daily high; 3 more deaths reported

Montana hit a new record in daily COVID-19 cases, adding 348 cases Wednesday morning and three deaths, according to the state's mapping and information website.

With the new cases, the total active cases in the state is 3,635. The state reported three more deaths, bringing the death total to 180. One death was reported in Yellowstone County, one in Flathead County and one in Roosevelt County.

The previous record of new daily cases in the state was 346, which was reported on Saturday. Tuesday, 321 cases were reported. The state had 13,071 confirmed cases Wednesday, with 9,256 people who have recovered and 170 active hospitalizations.

Yellowstone County reported the most cases Wednesday, adding 74 cases for a total of 906 active cases. A man in his 90s died in a county hospital Tuesday, according to a press release by RiverStone Health, the county's health department. A total of 3,331 people have been infected and 68 people have died in the county.

Flathead, which has the second most reported cases in the state, reported 64 new cases for a total of 519 active cases.

Other counties reporting cases Wednesday include: