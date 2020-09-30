Montana COVID-19 cases hit new daily high; surge in cases raises concerns with hospital capacity

As Montana recorded another new record high number of COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock and doctors in Helena and Bozeman raised alarm over trends they said could put hospitals over capacity.

Montana added a record 348 cases Wednesday morning and three deaths, according to the state's mapping and information website.

With the new cases, the total active cases in the state is 3,635. A week ago there were 2,237 active cases, while 2,104 cases were reported two weeks ago. The state reported three more deaths, bringing the death total to 180. One death was reported in Yellowstone County, one in Flathead County and one in Roosevelt County.

The previous record of new daily cases in the state was 346, which was reported Saturday. Tuesday, 321 cases were reported. The state had 13,071 confirmed cases Wednesday, with 9,256 people who have recovered and 170 active hospitalizations.

Based on data ending last Friday, Montana saw an increase of more than 500 cases over the previous week including cases in schools, nursing homes, and corrections facilities but also in overall community transmission. Six counties, Yellowstone, Missoula, Flathead, Cascade, Gallatin and Roosevelt, accounted for 65% of those cases, Bullock said during a news conference Wednesday.