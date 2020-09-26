Montana COVID cases hit new high, passing the record set two days ago

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic in Montana continues to surge as the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday hit a new high.

The state logged 346 new cases Saturday morning, a jump from both Friday's 323 cases and Thursday's 333 cases, which were the previous recorded highs. Montana has now seen a record high in new case totals on eight of the last 11 days.

Health officials reported one new death, bringing the state's total 171.

In all, Montana has 2,987 active COVID-19 cases with 147 people currently hospitalized. The state reported that in total, 8,749 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

Yellowstone County continues to lead the state in case numbers. The county reported 75 new cases Saturday morning and it currently has 819 active cases, more than any other county by a significant margin.

Flathead County has the second most active cases with 332; it reported 32 new cases on Saturday.

Roosevelt County reported the second most new cases in the state on Saturday with 51, bringing its active case number to 261.