The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center recently announced the 12th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.
The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2019 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.
The 2019 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame from District 7, which includes Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Yellowstone Counties, are:
- William “Billy” E. Greenough, of Fromberg, Living Award.
- Ruth E. (French) Smith Cure Weber, formerly of Dry Head/Laurel, Legacy Award.
Other area inductees are from District 6 which includes Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum and Wheatland Counties. They are:
- Virginia (Mortensen) Howell, of Roundup, Living Award.
- Z6 Ranch-J.C. Jensen Inc., Lavina, Legacy Award.
The MCHF & WHC will honor these inductees during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls, Feb. 7-8.
Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’s website at montanacowboyfame.org. This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon, according to a press release from the MCHF.