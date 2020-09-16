Montana creating database of COVID-19 cases linked to schools, colleges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As schools, universities, and county public health departments have inconsistently reported COVID-19 cases linked to educational institutions, Montana officials are creating a database that will report those cases.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced the move during Wednesday's Board of Regents meeting. He had previously said the public should know about cases linked to schools, but declined to criticize policies like those in Yellowstone County, where neither county health officials nor public schools officials has released data, instead asking a district court judge to rule on the issue.

The database will include how many students and staff have tested positive in schools larger than 50 students, Bullock said, and only generally note positive cases for schools with between 11 and 50 students. The database won't have data for schools with 10 students or fewer.

The first update is expected to be available later Wednesday.