Montana Department of Corrections suspends visitation to all facilities

The Montana Department of Corrections suspended visitation to all facilities Friday until further notice in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Following Gov. Steve Bullock's Thursday declaration of a state of emergency, restrictions were placed on all visitation to the following facilities: Montana State Prison, Montana Women's Prison, Pine Hills Correctional Facility, and Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby. The restriction also applies to volunteers at the facilities.

"We are suspending visitation until advised we can resume regular visitation schedules," said Reginald Michael, director of the Montana Department of Corrections in a press release. "We understand the importance of in-person interaction for our inmates, their family and friends, but staff and inmate health and safety are our top priorities."

Michael encouraged inmates and their loved ones to keep in touch with available phone services. Video visitation is available for inmates at Montana State Prison and Pine Hills.

"We do not take this decision lightly and it comes following extensive evaluation," Michael said. "We appreciate the public's understanding and patience."

The Montana Board of Pardons and Parole will conduct all its hearings through video conferencing, effective immediately. For more information, call 406-846-1404, Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.