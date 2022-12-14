Montana DOJ seeks more agents and prosecutors as crime rate rises

State law enforcement leadership cited an increase in drug seizures and violent crime in pressing lawmakers Wednesday to invest in more agents, prosecutors and equipment going into the 2023 Montana State Legislature.

Local legislators joined Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen in Billings, with Knudsen supporting Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget recommendations for the state’s Department of Justice. A $4 million and $3.1 million investment into the DOJ for the fiscal years of 2024 and 2025, respectively, would cover the cost of new proposals for DOJ personnel in specific agencies, along with patrol vehicles and firearms.

“We worked with [the governor’s office] to include funding in the executive budget recommendation to the legislature for 21 additional positions, largely law enforcement officers, including Montana Highway Patrol troopers, major crimes investigators, human trafficking and narcotics agents,” Knudsen said at the MHP district office in Billings. “We’re also seeking three new prosecutors for the state Department of Justice, so that when those 21 new law enforcement officers catch criminals, we make sure they go to jail and stay there.”

Gianforte outlined his $14.4 billion two-year budget Dec. 7 in Helena, Lee Newspapers previously reported. With a surplus of more than $2 billion, the governor’s budget has hundreds of millions of dollars being invested in Montana State Hospital and the Department of Corrections.

The state DOJ is currently allotted nearly $299 million from 2024 through 2025, according to the Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning. New proposals for the DOJ include bolstering the department’s efforts to combat human trafficking by adding four agents assigned to specific locations across the state to assist federal and local partners. A new prosecutor focused specifically on human trafficking was also a new proposal, with human trafficking cases initiated by the state DOJ increasing from 16 in 2021 to 64 so far this year.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation assisted the FBI in several kidnapping and human trafficking cases earlier this year. In October, Angelo Corey Stackhouse was sentenced in federal court to life in prison for drug trafficking and kidnapping. One of his victims was an underage girl living on the Crow Reservation.

In stemming the flow of meth and fentanyl into Montana, the governor’s budget proposal has three narcotics agents added and one additional prosecutor. Agents with the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program seized more than 155,000 dosage units of illicit fentanyl in Montana from the start of 2022 through September. Meth continues to be the most prolific drug seized by law enforcement in the state, with the Attorney General’s Office reporting 172 pounds confiscated during that same time frame. However, RMHITDA members seized more fentanyl this year than all the previous years combined.

“It’s truly staggering,” Knudsen said.

Along with near-record amounts of illicit drugs seized, MHP Col. Steve Lavin said troopers on the state’s highways seized a record-setting amount of illegal firearms in 2022. The executive budget proposal has marked funding for five new troopers, and a data analyst for MHP.

Other recommendations in the governor’s budget for the DOJ include: three more DCI agents dedicated to major crimes across the state such as murders, rapes and use-of-force investigations involving law enforcement, investigators for crimes involving vulnerable adults and internet crimes against children and more staff for the state’s Missing Murdered Indigenous People and Sex Assault Nurse Examiner programs.

The Montana State Legislature will begin Jan. 2.