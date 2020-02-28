Montana education officials urge schools to be prepared for coronavirus

One day after President Donald Trump's chief of staff said that some schools will "probably" shut down because of novel coronavirus, Montana's state education and health departments issued guidance to schools about dealing with infectious disease outbreaks.

The advice could just as easily apply to influenza or norovirus, but the timing isn't a coincidence.

"A lot has happened in the last 48 hours on a national level," said Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier. The department doesn't want to be "alarmist" he said, but state rules require schools to be prepared.

A new package of rules from the Department of Health and Human Services includes a requirement that schools have plans to deal with infectious disease outbreaks. However, if a school didn't previously have a plan in place, it's fair to assume that several schools haven't created one since the rules passed, Klapmeier said.

The guidance is aimed at making sure schools are up to speed, should a widespread outbreak of the disease reach Montana. So far, the state has no documented cases.

OPI is recommending that schools continue activities and events as scheduled, but also emphasize actions to avoid spreading disease and consult with local public health officials.