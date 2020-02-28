Montana education officials urge schools to be prepared for coronavirus

One day after President Donald Trump's chief of staff said that some schools will "probably" shut down because of novel coronavirus, Montana's state education and health departments issued guidance to schools about dealing with infectious disease outbreaks.
The advice could just as easily apply to influenza or norovirus, but the timing isn't a coincidence.
"A lot has happened in the last 48 hours on a national level," said Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier. The department doesn't want to be "alarmist" he said, but state rules require schools to be prepared.
A new package of rules from the Department of Health and Human Services includes a requirement that schools have plans to deal with infectious disease outbreaks. However, if a school didn't previously have a plan in place, it's fair to assume that several schools haven't created one since the rules passed, Klapmeier said.
The guidance is aimed at making sure schools are up to speed, should a widespread outbreak of the disease reach Montana. So far, the state has no documented cases.
OPI is recommending that schools continue activities and events as scheduled, but also emphasize actions to avoid spreading disease and consult with local public health officials.
A Friday report from the World Health Organization shows more than 82,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide. The vast majority of cases are in China, where at least 2,747 people have died. But thousands of other cases have been found in 46 countries, including the U.S.
Coronavirus is not life-threatening for most patients, although the disease is significantly more deadly than the seasonal flu, which has a death rate of about 0.1%. The death rate for coronavirus has been above 2%.
The WHO raised its risk assessment to "very high" on a global level regarding coronavirus for the first time Friday.
OPI recommends that schools work closely with county health agencies. In Billings, that would be Riverstone Health, which has been preparing for the possibility of an outbreak.
The Montana School Boards Association has a model policy communicable diseases that's aligned with the latest DPHHS rules, according to the group's executive director, Lance Melton.
Those policies encompass basics like requiring employees to not show up for work while sick with a communicable disease and promoting hand-washing. Schools can also deny attendance to a child with a communicable disease; while that might usually look like sending home a kid with a fever, it could take on a more active role during a potential coronavirus pandemic.
Across the nation, some schools are making plans to teach students online in case the virus spreads so widely that schools are forced to close. Officials are considering how they would handle large numbers of absences among students or teachers, and how to make up days that could be missed because of the virus.
Trump has worked to minimize fears about the virus, but on Wednesday he and federal health officials recommended that schools start planning for arrival of the COVID-19 virus “just in case.”
On Thursday, the virus prompted Japan's prime minister to ask all of the nation's schools to close for a month as officials work to control the spread of the new virus in the country.
At least one U.S. school temporarily closed Thursday over fears tied to the virus. Bothell High School, near Seattle, canceled classes after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the virus. Officials said the school was being cleaned and disinfected “out of an abundance of caution.”
If schools are forced to close for long stretches, it could have a heavy impact on students who rely on school meals and for parents who use their schools’ child care programs, said Francisco Negrón, chief legal officer for the National School Boards Association. The group is urging school leaders to discuss those issues with local authorities and develop contingency plans.
The group is also asking districts to reconsider attendance awards that are sometimes given to students who don’t miss a day of class for an entire year or semester.
A national association of school superintendents said it’s pressing the CDC for more detailed guidance for schools as they confront the virus. In the meantime, the American Association of School Administrators issued a letter on Thursday telling schools to use “common sense strategies" focusing on prevention.
The letter urged districts to focus on personal hygiene, to develop procedures for reporting cases and to consider canceling trips to any areas in the U.S. or abroad where there have been outbreaks.