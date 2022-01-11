Montana elementary, secondary schools received nearly $700 million in pandemic relief funds

Elementary and secondary schools throughout Montana have acquired nearly $4 million to purchase electronic devices and expand internet access for remote learning.
That funding stacks atop $618 million the state already has received for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, which directed $45.7 million to Billings public schools, according to data from the Office of Public Instruction from March.
“Grants like this for us to access tech are huge,” said Brent Lipp, superintendent and acting principal of Canyon Creek in Billings. The K-8 school uses computers for longer than is typical, which is five to seven years, he said. “We tend to stretch it out further.”
COVID-19 forced many schools to operate remotely for a time. This consequently highlighted virtual capabilities as well as challenges, like attaining computer and internet access for students and staff.
The recent money for tech comes from the Emergency Connectivity Funding to Close Montana Homework Gap, from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Federal Communications Commission, which supports remote learning.
Canyon Creek owns 90 laptops and received $36,200 to buy 100 Chromebook computers. The computers are on back order because of the shipping and supply crunch, said Lipp.
“It’s constantly challenging for us to stay ahead of the curve with no tech levy,” he said. Canyon Creek is an independent school district.
“We had zero computers left, we were literally scrounging for old, skeleton computers we had in the backroom,” he said about bout the school’s swift transition to offering online learning.
Erika Wilson is a parent of a first-grader at Canyon Creek. Rather than check out a computer from school, the child studied with a home computer, which she considers lucky. “It was a little bit tough because it’s my husband’s computer, but he wasn’t needing it a lot so it worked out,” she said.
The hardest part of the experience was finding a place for the student to work, which ended up being a desk in the kitchen, she said. Wilson was able to work from home while her child attended school online.
Wilson has acted as a substitute teacher at Canyon Creek and recalls having to find Lipp in the building to access a computer for the lesson plan, she said.
Canyon Creek plans to eliminate the remote-learning option once circumstances allow, said Lipp. In-person learning offers a higher educational value, he added.
Joliet public schools were among the districts receiving money in the latest wave of funding. They also received $36,200.
Canyon Creek also received over $393,000 from ESSERS. The school mostly spent that money on building improvements such as new furnaces and boilers, as well as additional staffing.
While the influx of technology has benefited schools, it has also suddenly advanced certain budget expectations, said Tobin Novasio, superintendent of the Lockwood school district.
Relief funding allowed Lockwood to push up a plan they had to buy more computers in three or four years, he said. Buying new computers in the beginning of the pandemic also made it necessary to improve bandwidth and network connectivity in order for students and staff to access online servers.
Still, the upgrades are cheaper than textbooks, and more interactive, said Novasio.
The Lockwood school district used part of its $4.7 million ESSERS allocation to purchase hot spots, devices enabling access to the internet using a cellular connection, for students without internet access.
Lockwood began purchasing computers in the beginning of the pandemic with around $600,000 that they received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
Montana schools received $75 million for reopening from the CARES Act, according to Montana.gov.
Montana schools received $3,859,428 from the emergency fund thus far that included two windows for application. Schools or libraries that applied and met the rules, and asked for eligible devices and services, will likely be funded, according to Anne Veigle, deputy director of media relations for FCC.
The FCC announced a new round of funding for the emergency connectivity fund Monday.