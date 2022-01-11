Montana elementary, secondary schools received nearly $700 million in pandemic relief funds

“It’s constantly challenging for us to stay ahead of the curve with no tech levy,” he said. Canyon Creek is an independent school district.

“We had zero computers left, we were literally scrounging for old, skeleton computers we had in the backroom,” he said about bout the school’s swift transition to offering online learning.

Erika Wilson is a parent of a first-grader at Canyon Creek. Rather than check out a computer from school, the child studied with a home computer, which she considers lucky. “It was a little bit tough because it’s my husband’s computer, but he wasn’t needing it a lot so it worked out,” she said.

The hardest part of the experience was finding a place for the student to work, which ended up being a desk in the kitchen, she said. Wilson was able to work from home while her child attended school online.

Wilson has acted as a substitute teacher at Canyon Creek and recalls having to find Lipp in the building to access a computer for the lesson plan, she said.

Canyon Creek plans to eliminate the remote-learning option once circumstances allow, said Lipp. In-person learning offers a higher educational value, he added.