The Veterans Business Outreach Center, hosted by Big Sky Economic Development, recently announced a series of training and social events aimed at highlighting veterans and military spouse business ownership in Montana during National Veterans Small Business Week. In partnership with Bunker Labs-Bozeman and the Small Business Administration’s Montana District Office, the VBOC is celebrating the week with five events highlighting veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship in Montana, taking place in Billings and Bozeman.
According to a press release from Big Sky EDA, events planned in Billings are:
- Techstars Startup Weekend, Nov. 1-3, in the Glacier room at Montana State University Billings: Veterans, active duty, Guard/Reserve component members and military spouses are invited to attend the full Startup Weekend Billings experience for free.
- 1 Million Cups-Veteran Edition: 9-10 a.m. Nov. 6, at Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill, 2203 Montana Ave.: The recently launched 1MC Billings Chapter is highlighting National Veterans Small Business Week by inviting two veteran/military spouse owned businesses to present at the weekly event.
- VetBiz Billings Meetup at Trailhead Spirits: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 7, at Trailhead Spirits, 1400 South 24th St. W.: Veterans, military spouses, community leaders and area experts gather to network and celebrate veteran business ownership.
For more information, go to bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org/calendar.