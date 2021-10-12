Montana faces an emergency blood shortage, 1,000 more donations needed per week

Robbins urges donors who have been told they can’t donate to call a donation center, as some changes have been made recently in regards to COVID-19.

A COVID vaccine or flu shot does not prevent donors from giving blood and there is no waiting period to donate after receiving the vaccinations.

Those recovering from COVID can donate 14 days after their last symptom presents, Robbins said.

As the relentless Delta variant pounds the state, more drives are being canceled and more people are working from home in order to social distance.

“COVID is making everything much more challenging. There are more difficulties to host blood drives, more difficulties to host school blood drives and more people working from home when their place of work holds a drive,” said Montana Red Cross Communications Director Matt Ochsner. “With the rise of Delta people are hunkering down.”

Nationwide, Red Cross usually keeps five days worth of type O blood on hand, but now, only a half-day’s supply is available.