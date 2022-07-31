Montana Farm Bureau awards $7,000 in scholarships

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and the MFB Women’s Leadership Committee have awarded $7,000 in scholarship money for the 2022-2023 school year to deserving students.

The MFB Women’s Leadership Committee awarded two $1,500 scholarships; one to Asa Gray Jassen, of Belt, and one to Colton Noyes, of Toston. Jassen plans to attend Gonzaga University, majoring in biology/pre-med. Noyes will attend Montana State University, Bozeman, majoring in crop science.

Knute Hereim, of White Sulphur Springs, was awarded the 2022 $1,500 Bernard Greufe Honor Scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist a Montana Farm Bureau members and children of members with higher education. Hereim will be a freshman at MSU in Fall 2022 majoring in agricultural business management.

Andee Baker, of Park City, was the recipient of the 2022 $1,000 Collegiate YF&R Scholarship and the $1,500 Future of Ag Honor Scholarship. Baker is attending Montana State University to work towards a Master's of Public Health which will prepare her for a career in creating resources and training therapists to work with agricultural communities.

The Future of Agriculture Honor Scholarship is administered by the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and made available through generous donations from Seed Source, Inc. of Toston.