Montana farmers donate lentils to Billings organizations, other cities

When a statewide shelter-in-place order was issued in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus, the Sikorski family wondered what they could do to help.
The family owns a farm and ranch located about 20 miles south of Baker, Montana, and they decided that while they couldn’t donate money to organizations who needed it, they’d donate the next best thing: lentils.
Last Thursday, farm owners Kathy and Jerry Sikorski delivered more than 1,000 pounds of black lentils by truck to the Salvation Army, Family Service, the men’s and women’s shelters, and a few other organizations in Billings. Some will help distribute lentils to the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations, Kathy Sikorski said.
“The economy now is tough, and we don’t have thousands of dollars to send off to these places,” she said. “But I actually think that donating lentils is probably better.”
Jerry Sikorski can fly about 450 pounds of lentils on his small Cessna 182 airplane, and so far, the family delivered lentils to Bozeman and Rapid City, South Dakota. They plan to deliver to Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, and San Bernardino, California. In total, they hope to donate more than 3,000 or 4,000 pounds of lentils.
Kathy Sikorski said the family has followed Gov. Steve Bullock’s 14-day quarantine guidelines after they returned from South Dakota. She said she’s concerned about delivering to California due to the virus, but she hopes to drop off the lentils and return quickly to Montana to quarantine. Deliveries will continue after that, she said.
Last year, the Sikorskis planted more than 700 acres of lentils, and harvested about 1.1 million pounds. Much of it was contracted and sold through food distributors, but with so much leftover, there was plenty to go around, Sikorski said. So far, they’ve donated about 1,700 pounds of lentils.
“It’s just spreading like wildfire,” Sikorski said.
They gave about 150 pounds of lentils to Spread the Word 406, a Billings nonprofit that serves free meals every weekend.
Depending on the weekend, the organization serves anywhere from 60 to 100 people. That was a bit lower on May 9, when the group served about 20 people, according to Spread the Word 406 president LuAnn VanBoven.
Some people they help travel during the summer, and many might be going to other organizations and churches that have started offering free meals, VanBoven said.
The organization acquired a new space in First Christian Church to cook and serve meals in November. However, because of social distancing guidelines, the group has switched to handing out meals to those who need them in the church’s parking lot.
Spread the Word will use the lentils as extra filler for their weekly burritos and can use them in soups and stews. The organization has received fewer food donations as well amid the pandemic.
“We had gone to Costco about a month ago because we usually buy a 25-pound bag of pinto beans and there were none to be found,” VanBoven said. “(The donation) came at a great time.”
The Billings Salvation Army received about 200 pounds of lentils, which will be used for the more than 400 meals delivered to low-income neighborhoods in Billings six days a week, according to Lt. Colin Pederson of the Billings Salvation Army.
“We appreciate bigger donations like this,” Pederson said. “Two hundred pounds of lentils — we’ll definitely find a use for those.”
Lentils are a hardy crop, Kathy Sikorski said. They’re high in protein and carbs, and a nutritious addition to any dish. The Sikorskis are glad to deliver more in the future, and hope to donate lentils next year.
"The best way we can help people is to try and get some healthy food on their plate," Sikorski said.
