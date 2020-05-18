Montana farmers donate lentils to Billings organizations, other cities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When a statewide shelter-in-place order was issued in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus, the Sikorski family wondered what they could do to help.

The family owns a farm and ranch located about 20 miles south of Baker, Montana, and they decided that while they couldn’t donate money to organizations who needed it, they’d donate the next best thing: lentils.

Last Thursday, farm owners Kathy and Jerry Sikorski delivered more than 1,000 pounds of black lentils by truck to the Salvation Army, Family Service, the men’s and women’s shelters, and a few other organizations in Billings. Some will help distribute lentils to the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations, Kathy Sikorski said.

“The economy now is tough, and we don’t have thousands of dollars to send off to these places,” she said. “But I actually think that donating lentils is probably better.”

Jerry Sikorski can fly about 450 pounds of lentils on his small Cessna 182 airplane, and so far, the family delivered lentils to Bozeman and Rapid City, South Dakota. They plan to deliver to Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, and San Bernardino, California. In total, they hope to donate more than 3,000 or 4,000 pounds of lentils.